Go back to the beginning in this trailer for SCOOB!

Every hero deserves an origin story and so I guess its about time that we finally get one for Scooby-Doo. After all, throughout the history of TV, no else has put more bad guys behind bars than that mangy mutt and his friends. Its only fitting that he and Shaggy finally get the chance to show how they met and became the inseparable pair that they are today with their love of finding trouble and scooby snacks.

Ever since 1969’s Scooby-Doo, Where Are You! animated series, we have seen the Mystery Inc. gang in a range of direct to video animated movies, cartoon spinoff shows, and even a pair of live-action films written by James Gunn back in the 2000s. However, we have never gotten a feature-length animated film purposefully intended for the box office until now. SCOOB! Is the first big animated movie for our friends with the studio hoping to have a new franchise on their hands if this film works out, bringing the classic heroes to the attention of newer audiences.

This film certainly looks like a lot of fun and a return to a lot of the hilarious antics that made the original animated series such a hit in the first place. It’s amazing how despite being more than 50 years old, these characters can still feel so fresh. In this trailer we get to see Mark Wahlberg as Blue Falcon, who all of those old enough will know was first introduced back in the 1970s as part of the animated series Dynomutt, Dog Wonder. So, it appears we could see this film setting up a bigger universe as it also introduces us to our possible villain for the movie, Dick Dastardly, who was a villain in a variety of different Hanna-Barbera series and made his debut a year before Scooby-Doo himself, in 1968.

Warner Bros is certainly bringing out the big guns with regards to voice talent with SCOOB!. Frank Welker once again stars as Scooby-Doo, Will Forte steps in for Shaggy, Gina Rodriguez is Velma, Amanda Seyfried as Daphne, Zac Efron as Fred and Kiersey Clemons joins the crew as Dee Dee Skyes, the pilot of the Falcon Fury. Oh and Ken Jeong as Dynomutt. I am beginning to think that SCOOB! may just prove to be more of a nostalgic blast from the past for the parents than a new adventure for the kids.

SCOOB! is directed by Tony Cervone from a script by Adam Sztykiel, Jack C. Donaldson, Derek Elliott, and Matt Lieberman and is due for release on May 15.

