Golden Globes nominations: Mank and Netflix score big, Da 5 Bloods and more get snubbed

It’s regularly touted that the Golden Globe Awards ceremony is the second-most prestigious event on the Hollywood awards calendar behind the Oscars, with the Globes often also described as the precursor to that big one. And yet, the Hollywood Film Press Association voters routinely make baffling decisions that undermine the legitimacy of the Globes every year. And, of course, staying true to the pandemic-fueled dumpster fire stylings of 2020 (which already resulted in the nominations announcement pushed out of its regular December slot with the event now only happening on 28 February), the newly announced list of nominations for the 78th Golden Globe Awards is filled with head-scratchers.

Let’s start with the good though. David Fincher’s Mank leads affairs overall with six nominations, hitting all the big ones with Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor for Gary Oldman, Best Actress for Amanda Seyfried, Best Screenplay for Jack Fincher, and Best Original Score for Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross. As a critically-acclaimed love letter to vintage Hollywood filmmaking, it’s no surprise Mank dominated. Another non-surprise following closely behind with five nominations was Aaron Sorkin’s blistering historical courtroom drama, The Trial of the Chicago 7. By the by, both Mank and The Trial of the Chicago 7 are Netflix productions as the streamer scored big this year with The Crown also leading the TV side of things with six nominations. Netflix dominated overall with 42 nominations in total.

Other standouts saw Nomadland, Promising Young Woman, and The Father all landed four nominations each on the movies end of the spectrum, while small-screen efforts saw The Mandalorian, Lovecraft Country, and Ozark emerge as multiple-nominee contenders. In the individual efforts, Sacha Baron Cohen ended up with three nominations (as Best Actor and producer for Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, and Best Supporting actor for The Trial of the Chicago 7). This lends him the honour of tying with Jamie Foxx and Helen Mirren for the Globes record of most nominations for a single performer in one awards show. Meanwhile, the late Chadwick Boseman got a very well-deserved posthumous nomination for Best Actor in a Motion Picture for his dynamite turn in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.

Even more importantly, the Globes made history by nominating three females for Best Director with Chloe Zhao for Nomadland, Emerald Fennell for Promising Young Woman, and Regina King for One Night in Miami. There was a stink surrounding the Globes for years now after Natalie Portman famously called out the Awards show for its staggering lack of recognition for female filmmakers.

But now, enough of the good and let’s get crazy. I say that because I can only assume the HFPA had some form of collective psychotic break when they failed to nominate Spike Lee’s Da 5 Bloods in a single category. Delroy Lindo, who has been touted as the surefire favourite for the Best Actor Oscar since the film released is nowhere to be found. The only mention Lee gets is that, ironically, his two children will be the Golden Globe Awards Ambassadors this year. As to why Da 5 Bloods didn’t get any recognition? Well, unfortunately, a narrative is already forming online about the Globes’ abovementioned issues with representation, as HBO’s critically beloved I May Destroy You, a TV series featuring a mostly black cast just like Da 5 Bloods, got completely shut out. Similarly, Lovecraft Country’s majority black cast failed to get any nods, and there was no expected Best Picture nod for Judas and the Black Messiah.

And, as another example of the Globes not learning from past mistakes, the Steven Yeung-led Minari gets a nomination but not in the Best Picture Drama slot. Instead, the critical smash about a Korean family chasing the American dream is listed as a Best Foreign Language film despite being a wholly American production with director Lee Isaac Chung being born and bred in Denver, Colorado. Just like what happened last year with The Farewell, Minari fell victim to a controversial old HFPA rule that if a film’s spoken dialogue is less than 50% English, then it is listed as a Foreign Language Film irrespective of its actual production status. This has resulted in several other films over the years, made by and about American minorities, from ever being allowed to compete for the highest honours the Globes have to offer, and it needs to change.

Even leaving social politics out of, the nominations list continues to baffle. The Prom, a critically and commercially derided effort is up for Best Picture Musical or Comedy (as well a Supporting Actor nod for James Corden) alongside Hamilton, which is literally just a recording of a live stage play from years ago. Over on the small screen, Emily in Paris, a show that was turned into a meme due to its schmaltzy schtick is up for Best TV Series. If you want to argue that its due to popularity, then why was Bridgerton wholly snubbed? And speaking of being left out in the cold, two-time Emmy-nominated Dead to Me is nowhere to be found at all. If the five-time nominated Schitt’s Creek walks away empty-handed for its sublimely perfect final season, I’m going to punch something.

Here’s the full list of nominations:

Film

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Hamilton

Music

Palm Springs

The Prom

Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture

Glenn Close – Hillbilly Elegy

Olivia Colman -The Father

Jodie Foster -The Mauritanian

Amanda Seyfried – Mank

Helena Zengel – News of the World

Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language

Another Round

La Llorona

The Life Ahead

Minari

Two of Us

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

Emerald Fennell – Promising Young Woman

Jack Fincher – Mank

Aaron Sorkin – The Trial of the Chicago 7

Florian Zeller, Christopher Hampton – The Father

Chloé Zhao – Nomadland

Best Director – Motion Picture

Emerald Fennell – Promising Young Woman

David Fincher – Mank

Regina King – One Night in Miami

Aaron Sorkin – The Trial of the Chicago 7

Chloé Zhao – Nomadland

Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Maria Bakalova – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Michelle Pfeiffer – French Exit

Anya Taylor-Joy – Emma

Kate Hudson – Music

Rosamund Pike – I Care a Lot

Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Riz Ahmed – Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Anthony Hopkins – The Father

Gary Oldman – Mank

Tahar Rahim – The Mauritanian

Best Original Song – Motion Picture

Fight for You by H.E.R., Dernst Emile II, Tiara Thomas – Judas and the Black Messiah

Hear My Voice by Daniel Pemberton, Celeste – The Trial of the Chicago 7

Io Sì (Seen) by Diane Warren, Laura Pausini, Niccolò Agliardi – The Life Ahead

Speak Now by Leslie Odom Jr., Sam Ashworth- One Night in Miami

Tigress & Tweed by Andra Day, Raphael Saadiq – The United States vs Billie Holiday

Best Motion Picture – Animated

The Croods: A New Age

Onward

Over the Moon

Soul

Wolfwalkers

Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or comedy

Sacha Baron Cohen -Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

James Corden -The Prom

Lin-Manuel Miranda – Hamilton

Dev Patel – The Personal History of David Copperfield

Andy Samberg – Palm Springs

Best actress in a Motion Picture – drama

Viola Davis – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Andra Day – The United States vs Billie Holiday

Vanessa Kirby – Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand – Nomadland

Carey Mulligan – Promising Young Woman

Best Motion Picture – Drama

The Father

Mank

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture

Sacha Baron Cohen – The Trial of the Chicago 7

Daniel Kaluuya – Judas and the Black Messiah

Jared Leto – The Little Things

Bill Murray – On the Rocks

Leslie Odom Jr – One Night in Miami

Best Score – Motion Picture

Alexandre Desplat – The Midnight Sky

Ludwig Göransson – Tenet

James Newton Howard – News of the World

Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross – Mank

Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross and Jon Batiste – Soul

Cecil B DeMille award

Jane Fonda

Television

Best TV Series – Musical or Comedy

The Flight Attendant

The Great

Schitt’s Creek

Emily in Paris

Ted Lasso

Best Actor in a TV series – Drama

Jason Bateman – Ozark

Josh O’Connor – The Crown

Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul

Al Pacino – Hunters

Matthew Rhys – Perry Mason

Best Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Cate Blanchett – Mrs. America

Shira Haas – Unorthodox

Nicole Kidman – The Undoing

Anya Taylor-Joy – The Queen’s Gambit

Daisy Edgar-Jones – Normal People

Best TV Series – Drama

The Crown

Lovecraft Country

The Mandalorian

Ozark

Ratched

Best Actress in a TV Series – Drama

Olivia Colman – The Crown

Jodie Comer – Killing Eve

Emma Corrin – The Crown

Laura Linney – Ozark

Sarah Paulson – Ratched

Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Bryan Cranston – Your Honor

Jeff Daniels – The Comey Rule

Hugh Grant – The Undoing

Ethan Hawke – The Good Lord Bird

Mark Ruffalo – I Know This Much Is True

Best Actress in a TV series – Musical or Comedy

Lily Collins – Emily in Paris

Kaley Cuoco – The Flight Attendant

Elle Fanning – The Great

Jane Levy – Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist

Catherine O’Hara – Schitt’s Creek

Best Limited Series or TV Movie

Normal People

The Queen’s Gambit

Small Axe

The Undoing

Unorthodox

Best Supporting Actor in a TV Series, Limited Series or TV Movie

John Boyega – Small Axe

Brendan Gleeson – The Comey Rule

Daniel Levy – Schitt’s Creek

Jim Parsons – Hollywood

Donald Sutherland – The Undoing

Best Actor in a TV Series – Musical or Comedy

Don Cheadle – Black Monday

Nicholas Hoult – The Great

Eugene Levy – Schitt’s Creek

Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso

Ramy Youssef – Ramy

Best Supporting Actress in a TV Series – Limited Series or TV Movie

Gillian Anderson – The Crown

Helena Bonham Carter – The Crown

Julia Garner – Ozark

Annie Murphy – Schitt’s Creek

Cynthia Nixon – Ratched

Carol Burnett award

Norman Lear

The 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards will take place on 28 Febuary 2021, with fan-favourite hosts Tina Fey and Amy Poehler returning. This year will be different though due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as the two comedians will co-host remotely via separate streams from different sides of the country with Fey hosting from the Rainbow Room in Manhattan while Poehler hosts from the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles. As of yet, it’s still not clear if nominees will actually be attending the event in person to receive awards or if some sort of online version will be done.

