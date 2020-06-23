Hamilton: Watch the trailer for the record-setting Broadway musical’s debut on Disney+

COVID-19 has not just affected movie fans around the world, but has had an even more devastating impact on theatre production as well. For people who are feeling deprived of their stage productions however, there will be some welcome relief coming soon provided that you have a Disney+ subscription.

Disney had previously announced that they were bringing Lin-Manuel Miranda’s beloved and award-winning historical stage musical, Hamilton, to their streaming service later next year which was going to showcase all the magic from the insanely popular Broadway show to its global audiences. Rather than simply just adapt the musical into a movie though this is a completely filmed broadcast of the musical show. Fans will now get to see it a lot sooner as Disney has bumped the release date up by 15 months, to 3 July 2020.

I’m a big fan of great stage productions and it doesn’t get much bigger than Hamilton. Or more exclusive, since getting tickets to Hamilton has been almost impossible for a while now thanks to it being constantly sold out for ages in advance. While I would still love to experience the show on the Broadway stage in New York someday, this is certainly the next best way of seeing it with the cameras providing an even better look at all the remarkable choreography and performances.

This movie is a recording of a 2016 performance of the stage show that features the original cast of the stage musical, including creator and star Lin-Manuel Miranda. Miranda has since gone on to bigger things writing the music for several big Disney films and earning an Oscar nomination for his starring role in the recent Mary Poppins sequel. This is the show that brought his incredible storytelling and musical performances to the global stage and it’s great that we will be able to experience this show with him in the role that made him famous.

