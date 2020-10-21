Go go Power Rangers shared cinematic universe!

Thanks to Marvel’s success with its massive cinematic universe, it seems like every big franchise wants to do something similar of its own and now Hasbro – who recently acquired The Power Rangers brand-owners Saban – wants to create another one for its newest franchise.

After becoming a hit TV series in the 90s that spawned a massive merchandising market as well, it seemed like the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers were set to revive themselves as a big movie franchise back in 2017 when Paramount rebooted it with a new and exciting cast of actors. Despite relatively warm critical reception though the film proved to not be as big a draw at the box office as hoped and following the acquisition and move to Hasbro, that reboot attempt was made well and truly dead in the water.

Hasbro didn’t waste too much time though in announcing that they were keen to get in on the movie game, with a new Power Rangers film to be directed by Jonathan Entwistle that will return the franchise to its 90s era roots rather than be adapted form a modern perspective. However, a new article from The Hollywood Reporter has revealed that Hasbro and Entwistle’s plans are far greater than that, with Entwistle instead going to be in charge of shaping a new Power Rangers cinematic universe which will include both film and television properties that will share a connected story. As revealed by Hasbro’s eOne revealed in a new statement:

Jonathan has an incredible creative vision for this iconic and hugely successful franchise and is hands down the right architect to join us as we reimagine the television and film worlds of this property. Across our slate, we are looking forward to working with the most talented storytellers as we take on Hasbro’s rich fan-favourite brands and build entertainment universes around them.

With Entwistle himself also releasing a statement of his own confirming the news:

This is an unbelievable opportunity to deliver new Power Rangers to both new and existing generations of awaiting and adoring fans. We’ll bring the spirit of analogue into the future, harnessing the action and storytelling that made this brand a success.

Considering how Hasbro hasn’t had much success with adapting its Transformers franchise in a similar manner I have mixed reservations about this plan, but I guess considering the Power Rangers brand has been on TV for far longer, with various TV series being on the air for over 28 years, there might be more than enough stories in the different characters to make this one work differently. For the sake of these rainbow-coloured superheroes, I certainly hope so.

We don’t know exactly when this new Power Rangers movie will be coming our way but when it does expect to be bombarded with lots of “Go Go Power Rangers” coming from different formats.

