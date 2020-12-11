Hayden Christensen will return as Darth Vader in Obi-Wan Kenobi series

Get ready to hate sand all over again as Disney finally confirmed long-running rumours that Hayden Christensen will indeed be reprising his Star Wars Prequel Trilogy role as Anakin Skywalker in the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi series in Disney+. Or, to be more exact, Christensen is actually coming back as Darth Vader to give us what Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy describes as “the rematch of the century”.

The now-officially titled Obi-Wan Kenobi will see Ewan McGregor reprise his role as the titular Jedi master in a story set between the events of Episode III: Revenge of the Sith and Episode IV: A New Hope (where the character was first debuted by Alec Guinness). As now revealed, ten years will have passed since Obi-Wan struck down (and cut apart) his former Jedi apprentice after Anakin turned to the Dark Side, his severe injuries leading to his transformation as Darth Vader.

And while we know that Vader eventually gets his revenge in A New Hope, this middle-chapter of their story is apparently going to be pretty contentious, as Christensen revealed.

It was such an incredible journey playing Anakin Skywalker. Of course, Anakin and Obi-Wan weren’t on the greatest of terms when we last saw them… It will be interesting to see what an amazing director like Deborah Chow has in store for us all. I’m excited to work with Ewan again. It feels good to be back.

The series is being directed by Deborah Chow, who just came off a critically acclaimed stint directing a few season one episodes of The Mandalorian. Hossein Amini (Drive, Snow White and the Huntsman) is penning the limited series which is yet to get a release date.

Last Updated: