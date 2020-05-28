Henry Cavill in talks to be Superman once again… but not for a Man of Steel 2

Much like Robert Downey Jr kicking off the Marvel Cinematic Universe, there is a certain element of importance to Henry Cavill’s Superman, and his role in 2013’s Man of Steel that got the DC Extended Universe going. Even though the initial plan for the DCEU ended up being more of a flop than a rival to DC’s Marvel Cinematic Universe, it seems to be finding its momentum again following the success of Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Shazam!, and the recent plans to put together the Snyder cut of Justice League. It just wouldn’t feel complete without some form of focus on the actor and character that started it all, now would it?

According to a new report from SlashFilm, that may be exactly what we are getting as it was revealed that Cavill is in talks with Warner Bros. to reprise his role as Superman in the DCEU. Exactly which film Cavill will be appearing in remains a mystery, because the report also goes on to stress that Warner Bros. are not intending to make a Man of Steel sequel, meaning we could likely see the Big Blue Boy Scout rather show up in supporting roles in other movies.

Cavill has previously mentioned that he would be interested in reprising the role of Superman. With all the hype the DCEU is currently generating and with Cavill more popular than ever thanks to Netflix’s Witcher series, it makes sense for him to don the cape once more and adds significance to upcoming DC movies. The franchise might be a whole lot messier than Marvel’s, but that doesn’t mean that, much like Superman in Justice League, it can’t be resurrected to greater things.

The question is just what Warner Bros. plan to do with Cavill and where will he show up next? Can we expect to see Superman in the upcoming Shazam! sequel movie (considering he was supposed to initially cameo in the first film), or could he lend a hand to the Suicide Squad? Maybe he could team up once more in future Batman, Wonder Woman. or Aquaman movies.

Where do you want Superman to show-up next?

Last Updated: