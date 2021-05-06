Here’s how The Mitchells vs The Machines created its incredible animation

When it comes to animation movies, few have proven more groundbreaking than Sony’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-verse. The innovative crossover of animation styles only sharpened the strong storytelling, making it an instantly memorable and beautiful film to watch even if you weren’t a fan of the Marvel superhero.

Producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller are back at it again in The Mitchells vs. The machines, which continues their trend of producing revolutionary animation and moving the genre forward. Netflix has released a short clip featuring the duo along with writer/director Mike Rianda and many of the film’s cast, including Abbi Jacobsen, Danny McBride, Maya Rudolph, Olivia Colman, Eric Andre, and a host of animators detailing exactly how they went about pulling off the film’s incredible animation.

Regardless of what a person thinks about the story, there’s no denying that the film is gorgeous to look at and the animation is top-notch. It’s great to see how the different styles of animation are blended together so effectively and it certainly does make a difference to the viewing experience.

Lord and Miller got their big cinematic break with the innovative The Lego Movie, which itself blended several new animation techniques with live-action scenes and it’s great to see how they’re continuing to innovate and spread their comedic storytelling approach in the genre, which is better off for it.

Last Updated: