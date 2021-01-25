Holy kaiju! The first trailer for Godzilla vs Kong is finally here!

This weekend past, I watched Godzilla, the 2014 reboot of the world’s most famous giant reptile and the movie that kicked off Legendary Entertainment’s Monsterverse. It’s been a while since I’ve seen the film but I still dig the hell out of it, even though I am aware of the biggest criticism levelled at it. Namely, that it while it is thrilling, Godzilla focuses a tad too much on the human cast and plays coy with the Big G way too long before revealing him in all his nuclear-powered iguana glory. There’s no way that is happening in Godzilla vs Kong.

Follow-up Kong: Skull Island was already very front and centre with its titular kaiju as the giant ape ripped choppers out of the sky back in the 1970s. The modern-day Godzilla: King of the Monsters then upped the ante even further by deciding that apparently things like logic and believable human character development had to play second fiddle to more world-shaking monster-on-monster action than we’ve ever seen before. Hell, they even threw in a whole forgotten underwater civilization in there, just for kicks. And now Godzilla vs Kong, the final endgame in this rebooted franchise, is here to say that we ain’t seen anything yet.

At least that’s what it looks like based on the first trailer which finally dropped last night after the tease last week! Check it out below!

Legends collide in “Godzilla vs. Kong” as these mythic adversaries meet in a spectacular battle for the ages, with the fate of the world hanging in the balance. Kong and his protectors undertake a perilous journey to find his true home, and with them is Jia, a young orphaned girl with whom he has formed a unique and powerful bond. But they unexpectedly find themselves in the path of an enraged Godzilla, cutting a swath of destruction across the globe. The epic clash between the two titans—instigated by unseen forces—is only the beginning of the mystery that lies deep within the core of the Earth.

Holy crap! Your eyes did not deceive you. That is indeed King Kong wielding a makeshift axe made out of a tree and one of Godzilla’s dorsal spikes which can absorb the latter’s atomic breath like some kind of kaiju lightsaber absorbing Force lightning! And that’s just one part of this trailer that mostly focuses on an epic brawl on top of an aircraft carrier (set to some rather unfortunate music though).

But just why is Godzilla seeking out and fighting Kong? And how long will that rivalry last until they inevitably team up to take down some bigger threat? And there is almost certainly a bigger threat as alluded to by Alexander Skarsgård’s lead, geologist Nathan Lind, as he says that the world needs Kong “to stop what is coming”. Look closely in the background at 1:42 of the trailer and we may get our first clue to what that threat is because I’ll be damned if that doesn’t look like a diagram of Mechagodzilla. Hell, freeze it just right at 0:03 and you can kind of actually see it in action.

Although not as exciting as a mechanized giant monster, we also see Rebecca Hall’s Ilene Andrews for the first time, as she introduces her charge, young Kaylee Hottle’s Jia, who seems to able to communicate with Kong. That is when the giant ape isn’t letting his fists do the talking. As Hall says, “Kong bows to no one”, which may be a bit of a concern for the recently crowned King of the Monsters, Godzilla. Can’t wait to see how they sort this mess out!

Godzilla vs Kong is directed by Adam Wingard (The Guest, Death Note) off a script co-penned by Monsterverse franchise writer/architect Max Borenstein (Godzilla, Kong: Skull Island, Godzilla: King of the Monsters) and Eric Pearson (Thor: Ragnarok, Black Widow). The film also stars Millie Bobby Brown, Kyle Chandler, Brian Tyree Henry, Shun Oguri, Eiza González, Jessica Henwick, Julian Dennison, and Demián Bichir. As part of the 2021 release strategy for Warner Bros. (who co-produced with Legendary), Godzilla vs Kong is scheduled for simultaneous release on HBO Max and theatres on 26 March 2021.

