Godzilla vs Kong gets earlier release date and first poster; trailer dropping Sunday

If you’re bummed about the news this morning about No Time to Die has been delayed yet again (more like No Time to Dielay, amirite?!), well then here’s something to cheer you up. Another movie starring an ancient creature (two creatures, in fact!) who causes destruction across the world is actually getting released early. Yes, as more and more movies are being pushed back, upcoming monster mash sequel Godzilla vs Kong is actually being brought forward by two months and will now be releasing on 26 March 2021.

Seeing as this is a Warner Bros. release, Godzilla vs Kong, just like the entirety of the studio’s 2020 film slate, will be hitting both HBO Max in the US and international cinema markets on the same day. When it was announced, WB’s revolutionary release strategy ruffled quite a few industry feathers, many of them belonging to Legendary Entertainment who co-funded Godzilla vs Kong and the upcoming Dune. With WB not having spoken to their partners before making the announcement, Legendary was understandably upset and the two studios have reportedly been engaging in frantic talks to come to a new deal. While everybody is keeping mum about what will happen with Dune, that deal was apparently reached for Godzilla vs Kong and including an earlier release date.

But that’s not where the news stops. Last night, the first poster for Godzilla vs Kong debuted online, teasing the titanic throwdown that will see these two titular monsters collide. As we’ve heard before, King Kong has been growing steadily since we last saw him in the 1970s-set Kong: Skull Island, which means that by the time he faces down the Big G – who just proved he was the baddest kaiju of them all in Godzilla: King of the Monsters – things will be fairly even. And probably very destructive.

We’ll get our first real look at all the monstrous carnage that is sure to come this coming weekend, as it’s also been confirmed that the first trailer will be dropping on Sunday. We’ve already had the tiniest of sneak peeks of the movie as WB released a new sizzle reel for HBO Max last week and it included a few seconds of footage from Godzilla vs Kong. And yes, it would appear that the concept art we had seen ages ago of the two monster fighting it out on the deck of an aircraft carrier is actually in the movie!

Godzilla vs Kong is directed by Adam Wingard (The Guest, Death Note) and written by Eric Pearson (Thor: Ragnarok, Black Widow) and Max Borenstein (Godzilla, Kong: Skull Island, Godzilla: King of the Monsters). The film will see the return of King of the Monsters’ Millie Bobby Brown and Kyle Chandler as the father-daughter duo who managed to communicate with Godzilla and help it to save the planet. Newcomers to the cast include Alexander Skarsgård, Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Shun Oguri, Eiza González, Jessica Henwick, Julian Dennison, and Demián Bichir.

