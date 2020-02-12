Horror film Urban Legends to get the reboot treatment

Hollywood loves rebooting old movies. We know this. And no genre is perhaps most guilty of the reboot treatment than horror. Whereas most studios will wait a few decades before giving an old film a new coat of paint and inject some modern relativism to it, the horror genre will barely allow a few years to pass before rebooting it in some form. So, I guess it goes without saying that there will be another horror movie reboot, this time with the 1998 slasher franchise Urban Legend getting a modern-day reboot.

For those that are too young to remember these films, I hate you the plot of the original film centred on students of a folklore class who find their subject becoming all too real after a series of murders imitating urban legends takes place. It was a terrible film that was trying to coast on the success of Scream a few years earlier, but still made money at the box office and got several sequels.

Now, according to Deadline, the franchise is about to be rebooted. The new take on the Urban Legend story will be written and directed by Colin Minihan (What Keeps You Alive) and will reportedly follow a similar plot to the first film, though with the modern twist that all the kills will be based on “urban legends linked to the darkest corners of social media.”

It’s inevitable that an idea like this was eventually going to be brought up to date with the internet playing a role. Hopefully, this time the film fixes the issues of the original and move away from cliched characters, cheap scare and predictable twists and give us something worth getting excited about.

The new Urban Legends project does not have any release dates just yet.

