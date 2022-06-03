One of Vin Diesel’s most popular characters is Richard B. Riddick, who has been featured in several movies in the Riddick series. He is a Furyan with special abilities that make him stand out from the other characters around him. You’re here because you want to know how many Riddick movies are there? Well. there have been 4.

Which Order Should the Riddick Movies Be Watched?

There have been a total of four Riddick moves so far, which includes three live action entries in the series and one animated film. The series starts with Pitch Black, which was released in 2000.

Here’s the viewing order:

Pitch Black- 2000

The Chronicles of Riddick: Dark Fury- 2004

The Chronicles of Riddick – 2004

Riddick- 2013

All of these are in the same series, and you’ll want to watch them in that order to get the full story. There is a lot of lore to take in, so it’s important that you don’t miss any of the entries. Some of the same characters recur throughout the series, and you might be lost if you watch them out of order.

If you want even more Riddick lore, you could play the excellent Chronicles of Riddick: Escape from Butcher Bay video game.

Who Stars in the Riddick Films?

Vin Diesel is the main attraction in these films, with his gruff voice and charismatic presence, but he stars alongside Dame Judi dench, Colm Feore, Dave Bautista, Bokeem Woodbine, Thandie Newton, Rahda Mitchel, Karl Urban, and Keith David. Most of these actors are famous for their roles in other action and sci-fi movie franchises as well, so they fit in well to the fantastical Riddick universe.

Did the Same Director Create all of the Riddick Movies?

David Twohy is the creative mastermind behind the visual look of the Riddick films, as he directed all three of the live action entries, according to Collider. This gives them all a similar distinctive style. Peter Chung spearheaded the animated The Chronicles of Riddick: Dark Fury, however.

Which of the Riddick Films is the Highest Rated?

Pitch Black scored a 59% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes, which makes it the highest rated entry in the series. Riddick comes in a close second with a score of 57%, and Chronicles coming in last at 29%. Chronicles of Riddick: Dark Fury never received enough critic ratings to garner a score on Rotten Tomatoes, but audiences gave it 75% rating, showing that it was something the Riddick fans were happy with.

Will There be Another Riddick Film?

Riddick 4 Fury has been announced, with a probable release date of 2023, says Syfy. Vin Diesel has confirmed that the script is complete, so there is still hope that it will be released sometime in the future. However, this series has struggled to remain profitable, and there could be some issues in greenlighting the budget for another entry in the sci-fi action series.

