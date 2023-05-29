How to Put Together the Right Playlist for Your Next Party

How to Put Together the Right Playlist for Your Next Party

We’re approaching the backyard party season. After a cold winter and a chilly start to the spring season, you might be raring to fire up the BBQ, throw on some good eats, and relax.

You don’t have to limit yourself to a BBQ, either. One option is to bake some pizzas in an outdoor pizza oven like this one from RTAOutdoorLiving. According to one source, around 13% of the U.S. population eats pizza on any given day (source). So, it goes without saying that pizza is a favorite. Serving up some homemade pizzas made to order for your guests can take your party from a good one to a great one.

If you’ll be hosting outdoor parties or get-togethers during the balmy summer months, one thing you’ll want to do is ensure you have the right music for the occasion. Do you know how to put together a playlist? The right playlist can make your outdoor gathering even more eventful.

You’ve come to the right place if you want playlist selection tips. Continue reading for more details on creating a list of songs that will resonate with your outdoor party guests.

Figure Out How Long the Party Will Be

The first thing you’ll want to do is determine how long the get-together will be. You can put together your playlist more purposefully if you know how much time you have to work with. You’ll want a beginning, middle, and end for your playlist. So, having a general idea of how long it will last will make doing so much easier.

Ensure Your Playlist Fits the Event

It makes sense to consider your guests before you select a playlist. Since the event will be an outdoor BBQ or pizza party, you’ll want some fun music that gets people in the mood to chow down and socialize. You can consider the age range and the cultural backgrounds of the guests. Doing this will help you choose songs likely to be well-received by the partygoers.

Ask Guests for Recommendations

Why not ask people who’ll attend the outdoor party for recommendations? If you’ll be inviting family and friends, you may have an idea what types of music they enjoy listening to. Otherwise, you can send some guests texts or emails and ask them about their favorite genres, musicians, and bands. That’ll help you put together a playlist your guests will enjoy.

One thing to avoid is filling your entire playlist with songs requested by guests. You want a good flow, which might be difficult if you go solely by what songs are recommended.

Have Some Hits on Stand By

It’s a good idea to have a backup playlist that you can go to if your original playlist isn’t getting the crowd moving and grooving. Your backup playlist should include some big hits that just about everyone on your invite list will enjoy. So, if the energy at your outdoor party could benefit from an injection of energy, ensure you have another playlist of hits for a backup plan. Arguably the most popular genre is pop. Get some classical pop hits on your backup playlist.

Include Different Genres

Don’t be afraid to include different genres on your playlist, says NPR. Sticking with one type of genre will make things boring really fast. So, mix in a few different types of songs for your guests’ listening pleasure.

Don’t Shuffle Your Playlist

Resist the urge to shuffle through your party playlist. Your playlist should have songs in a specific order, so using the shuttle feature will defeat that purpose. Put the songs in the order you want and stick to it — unless you need to inject some songs from the backup playlist to wake up the crowd.

Follow these recommendations to develop the right playlist for your outdoor party. Adding good music to the food and conversation will ensure everyone has fun at your party.

Last Updated: