Humanity faces a new threat in Netflix’s Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045

Ghost in the Shell is one of the most influential names out there when it comes to manga/anime, particularly with its strong themes of transhumanism and identity, and the adventures of Section 9 and the cyborg Major Motoko Kusanagi remain popular to this day – and that’s despite the poorly-received 2017 live-action feature film.

The anime series based on the property, Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex, last aired in 2005 following its second season, Ghost in the Shell: S.A.C. 2nd GIG, but that’s all changing because Netflix has commissioned the series for two new 12-episode seasons.

Kenji Kamiyama, who was head writer and director for Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex and Ghost in the Shell: S.A.C. 2nd GIG, directs the first season, while Shinji Aramaki, director of Appleseed and the animated Starship Troopers movies, is in charge of the second season. The pair also recently collaborated on Netflix’s Ultraman anime reboot. The new character designs are courtesy of Russian artist Ilya Kuvshinov (The Wonderland).

Many of the voice actors from the previous seasons will reprise their roles, such as Scarlett Johansson Atsuko Tanaka as Motoko Kusanagi, Osamu Saka as Daisuke Aramaki, Akio Otsuka as Batou, along with Yutaka Nakano, Toru Okawa, Takashi Onozuka, Taro Yamaguchi, and Sakiko Tamagawa.

The official plot synopsis is as follows:

In the year 2045, the world has entered a systematic “Sustainable War.” Hired as a mercenary unit, the former members of Japan’s elite Section 9 are faced with the sudden appearance of “Post-Human,” a being with tremendous intelligence and physical capabilities.

Let’s take a look:

I don’t think that 3DCG animation does this series many favours, it just looks a bit too clean and sleek in a few instances, and don’t get me started on that weird original music they’re boasting about in the trailer. Some of those action sequences don’t look too shabby though. But I’ve always been more interested in story than visuals, otherwise I’d never have gotten past that Powerpoint slideshow first season of The Dragon Prince (and I’m so glad I did), and I’m definitely intrigued by that.

Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045’s first season will premiere on Netflix in April.

