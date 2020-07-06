Interrogator is an animated noir detective drama set in the Warhammer 40k universe

Hey! Do you remember how everything was terrible in 2019 and we couldn’t wait for 2020 to roll around and be a much better year? Instead it got exponentially worse. Now imagine how great it’ll be in another thirty eight thousand years if that trend continues and you’ve got the Warhammer 40k universe in a nutshell. Everything sucks.

It’s the granddaddy of grim-dark, and what started as a simple miniatures wargame in 1987 (and remains one of the largest and most popular of its sort today) with hulking Space Marines fighting to keep humanity safe has since seen its universe fleshed out and expanded upon in countless lore updates, novels, and video games. One place it’s rarely dared to tread though is the big or small screen, with 2010’s animated feature Ultramarines: A Warhammer 40,000 Movie being the sole entry.

That changed last year when Games Workshop, the owners of the franchise, announced that they’re were developing a live-action TV series based on Dan Abnett’s Eisenhorn series of novels, which followed the adventures of Inquisitor Gregor Eisenhorn. It changed even more this year when two new animated projects were announced by their newly-formed Warhammer Storyforge division – Angels of Death, which focuses on the Blood Angels Space Marine Chapter, and the anthology series Hammer and Bolter (teaser trailers further below). And now they’re announced a third.

Interrogator is a “noir-style detective drama” that’ll follow an as-yet nameless down-on-his luck Interrogator whose master has died. In the Warhammer 40k universe Interrogators serve as the apprentices to Inquisitors – powerful agents of the Emperor who are tasked with rooting out all manner of threats to the Empire. It’s a hard-earned position that could see them become Inquisitors themselves one day, should they survive, and it’s rare for one to outlive their master.

There’s no other details other than the above character concept art, but if I had to guess I suspect we’ll see our agent trying to solve the mystery of the Inquisitor’s death while also trying to stay one step ahead of those who want him dead.

In case you missed them, here’s the teaser trailers for Angels of Death and Hammer and Bolter that were released earlier this year:

