Everything revealed in today’s Warhammer Skulls Showcase

I hope you like shoulders with more power than a 1980s lawyer business suit, blood, and skulls, because there’s a whole lot of Warhammer on the horizon! Games Workshop and its many developing/publishing partners slapped together a grand ol’ showcase for the franchise, which included everything from brand new game reveals through to updates on existing titles and a whole lot more. In case you missed it, we’ve rounded everything up below for you to check out.

Total War: Warhammer II – Silence & Fury announced

The final DLC for Total War: Warhammer 2, this slice of content will see a fresh take on Hordes, as the Beastmen race benefits from a total rework that was designed to more closely match their intended playstyle and address previous issues with horde gameplay. On top of that there’s the roving threat of Chaos as Oxyotl is heading all over the world to bring the fight to the enemy, and Sanctums that will allow Oxyotl to conduct his business behind a veil of secrecy.

Total War: Warhammer III – Skarbrand Legendary Lord for Khorne revealed

Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Tempestfall – First gameplay reveal

Step into the universe of Warhammer Age of Sigmar for the very first time in Virtual Reality and wield iconic weapons of a Lord-Arcanum in the warr against the Nighthaunt. A full story campaign set in the realm of Shyish following the Necroquake.

Warhammer: Vermintide 2 – New Kerillian Career Announced

Sister of the Thorn is a new purchasable career for Vermintide 2, for Kerillian, the games most popular Hero and includes a new skin, talents, unique spells and more.

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide – Dan Abnett is writing for the upcoming game

According to the veteran comic book writer (and other stuff!), Darktide’s focus on human being won’t just emphasise the vulnerability of your character, but also the survival-horror aspects of this upcoming game set in the bowels of a Hive City that is falling to Chaos.

Warhammer 40,000: Lost Crusade – New CGI trailer reveal

Take control of Iconic 40K Heroes as you battle against the forces of Chaos, as Lost Crusade heads to US markets. Looks like alright!

Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Storm Ground

Honestly I’ve got no idea what’s happening here, but the press blurb mentioned Maggotkin, Stormcast Eternals and Nighthaunt factions to take control of and customise, skirmish turn-based strategy, and a nonlinear roguelike campaign.

Blood Bowl 3 – Elven Union team and Gameplay reveal, plus closed beta reveal

The closed beta is starting the 3rd June at 6pm UK time with the beginning of Warhammer Skulls. Players need to register on the official Blood Bowl website and fill out a small questionnaire. If they are selected, a beta code will be sent to their email address. Beta players can try out the brand new Black Orcs and Imperial Nobility teams. A third team, the Elven Union, is also available during the beta, which means that players are able to play three completely different type of teams and strategy.

Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector – Sisters of Battle Announced

A battle-scale game of turn-based strategy and fast-paced combat, Sister of Battle features a twenty mission single-player campaign that explores the aftermath of the Devastation of Baal. Skirmish Mode will have you fighting across the surface of Baal on maps of your choosing and select either the Blood Angels or the Tyranids, you’ll be able to command iconic units like the Sanguinary Priest, the Librarian Dreadnought, and the Hive Tyrant in battle, and there’ll be over 60 abilities and 50 weapons to collect.

Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Soul Arena – Gameplay trailer reveal

Four players take turns facing each other on a battlefield, where the players have to select and arrange the units they want for their army. All fighting is done automatically, and after each turn players can continue to build a stronger army. Coming soon to Apple App Store, Google Play, Windows 10 and Steam.

Warhammer Quest: Silver Tower – Shadows Over Hammarhal expansion revealed

A totally free campaign expansion that adds 35 new environments, 10 new enemies & a new hero – The Evocator Prime.

Warhammer 40,000: Shootas, Blood & Teef reveal

Game of the year, I’m calling it now. From the developers of the critically acclaimed Guns, Gore & Cannoli franchise, comes a Warhammer-flavoured version of that packs 2D action together with platforming. It’ll be coming to PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Switch next year, and has a whole lot of WAAAGH! embedded in its DNA.

Warhammer 40,000: Battle Sister – Oculus Rift Launch and New Skulls levels revealed

Battle Sister heads to virtual reality platforms, so get ready to defeat wave after wave of insidious foes, claim skulls and cleanse the heretic. But like in virtually real gameplay

Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters revealed

WORLD PREMIERE NOISES! 1998’s beloved Chaos Gate returns, as players take charge of the Grey Knights, a secretive yet supremely powerful chapter of Space Marines, sworn to root out evil forces, dedicated to combating the Chaos Gods. No clue on what the gameplay will look like, but you’ll be exploring the grimdark universe of Warhammer across a turn-based tactical game across a strategic story-driven campaign.

Choose powerful classes, wield incredible weapons and use the environment against an ever-encroaching enemy in this new title from Frontier and Complex Games that will launch in 2022.

