Is nice! Watch the first trailer for the secretly filmed Borat 2

When news dropped recently that Sacha Baron Cohen had secretly filmed a sequel to his iconic 2006 comedy Borat during the COVID-19 pandemic, it came as quite a surprise. Despite the title character of Borat Sagdiyev, a fictitious journalist from Kazakhstan making a documentary on American life, being one of Baron Cohen’s most famous creations, and the fully titled Borat! Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan being hugely successful both critically and commercially, there had never been any talk of a sequel. But, of course, this being 2020, we should have expected the unexpected… Not!… no wait, that’s wrong.

Earlier this week, a small video was posted on a fake Republic of Kazakhstan Twitter account congratulating US President Donald Trump on “winning debate today”, revealing the full title of the upcoming sequel to be *deep breath* Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan. It was also revealed that Baron Cohen had switched studios from Universal Pictures to Amazon Prime Video to allow the sequel to be released on 23 October, in time for the 2020 US Presidential Election. And as you can see in the first full trailer for Borat 2 (I’m not typing that full name again), there’s a very hilarious reason why the comedian is targeting Trump. Check it out below.

One reason why many people didn’t even consider the possibility of a Borat sequel is that the character had become so famous/infamous (it was nominated for an Oscar and earned over $260 million worldwide), that the question arose of how Baron Cohen would still trick people into believing he was a real foreign journalist. But the comedian is actually leaning into that and making it part of the premise by having to disguise himself… Like when he’s dressed as Trump to deliver his “daughter” as a gift to US Vice President Mike Pence. Or when some people still just don’t straight up recognize him even when he quarantines in their house!

Borat 2 also stars Irina Nowak as Sandra Jessica Parker Sagdiyev, Borat’s daughter, who looks to have about as many personal boundaries as her father. Which is to say, none at all. This should be a riot to watch when it drops on Amazon Prime Video next month.

