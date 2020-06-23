It’s a tragedy! A third Mamma Mia film in development with new ABBA music

Even though I’m personally not a fan, it’s hard to dispute that the band ABBA’s music is timeless. The two Mamma Mia! films that have been made and built around their iconic music? Not so much. While both films ended up being successful at the box office, their success lay more on the strength of the classic songs and a great performance from Meryl Streep rather than there being anything particularly memorable or noteworthy about the stories.

Well brace yourself for a third film featuring the sound of the Swedes so that Universal Pictures can make even more money, money, money. In an interview with the Daily Mail, one of the film’s producers Judy Craymer revealed that there are plans for a third film in the franchise, this time with new music from original ABBA members Benny Andersson and Bjorn Ulvaeus that will be written specifically for the movie rather than having a script written around the group’s classic singles.

In the interview, Craymer revealed how they had always intended the story to be a trilogy and that there were already four new songs written by Andersson and Ulvaeus for it. They had already started to put some work into the film, though much of the planning effort was delayed thanks to COVID-19.

The first movie centred on Sophie (Amanda Seyfried) and her mother, Donna (Streep), as Sophie attempts to figure out who her real father is before her wedding day, whereas the 2018 sequel dove into Donna’s (played by Lily James) backstory. Where a third movie will go remains to be seen, though it will probably continue Sophie’s story and still feature flashbacks of the younger Donna’s life. It’s not a story I honestly care about, but with many ABBA fans around the world, it will probably still do well at the box office, regardless of how silly the story is.

