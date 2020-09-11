It’s Adam Sandler to the rescue in Netflix’s Hubie Halloween

Amazon lifted the lid on what they have in store for Halloween when they teased the first four of their eight upcoming horror movies from the modern masters of the genre, Blumhouse Productions. Talk about throwing down the gauntlet. Not to be outdone, Netflix has just revealed its first response to this challenge, and it’s… Adam Sandler? Well if you have to go, go nuclear.

Anywho, Hubie Halloween is the first movie coming out of Sandler’s recently extended deal with the streaming giant, and sees him, as Hubie Dubois, saving his hometown of Salem over Halloween. It also features a pretty decent cast, consisting of Kevin James, Julie Bowen, Ray Liotta, Maya Rudolph, Rob Schneider, Kenan Thompson, Steve Buscemi, Michael Chiklis, Tim Meadows, Noah Schnapp, Paris Berelc, China Anne McClain, and Shaquille O’Neal. It’s directed by Steven Brill (The Do-Over, Sandy Wexler), and co-written by Sandler and Tim Herlihy (The Ridiculous 6, Pixels).

The official plot synopsis is as follows:

Hubie Dubois (Adam Sandler) thanklessly spends every Halloween making sure the residents of his hometown, Salem, celebrate safely and play by the rules. But this year, an escaped criminal and a mysterious new neighbor have Hubie on high alert. When people start disappearing, it’s up to Hubie to convince the police (Kevin James, Kenan Thompson) and townsfolk that the monsters are real, and only he can stop them.

Let’s take a look:

There’s not really much to say, is there? It’s a stock-standard Sandler comedy where he puts on a silly voice and bumbles around the place, but still manages to come out on top through the power of relentless positivity and/or a complete denial of reality – you either enjoy that or you don’t. If you do, I think this one has the potential to be one of his better ones, mostly because the setting looks tailor-made for his antics. I even cracked a smile at the thermos gags.

What do you think?

Hubie Halloween will premiere on Netflix on 7 October.

Last Updated: