It’s an eye for an eye in Netflix’s French action thriller Earth and Blood

Earth and Blood, or La Terre et Le Sang if you prefer, is Netflix’s upcoming French-language action thriller from director Julien Leclercq.

It stars Sami Bouajila and Sofia Lesaffre as a father and daughter who run a remote sawmill that employs mostly ex-felons and young offenders. However when one of their employees inadvertently draws the wrath of a local drug dealer (Eriq Ebounay) down on them, the family are forced to take drastic measures in their fight to survive.

The official plot synopsis, which I suspect was run through Google Translate thanks to some odd turns of phrase, is as follows:

Saïd owns a sawmill deep in the woods, which he decides to sell in order to ensure a better future for his 18 year-old daughter Sarah. Little does he know that one of his apprentices was cornered by his brother and forced to hide a large amount of cocaine inside the factory. When the gang to whom the drug belongs shows up, Saïd quickly realizes how determined these tough guys are. Albeit outnumbered, he knows his factory like no one else. Forced to strike back to protect Sarah, Saïd transforms the sawmill into an embattled camp. And as the number of casualties grows, so does the thirst for revenge…

Let’s take a look:

I can’t really say what I was expecting when I clicked play, but I definitely wasn’t expecting that brutal violence – it’s like John Wick and Kevin McAllister just had a baby. While I can’t say much for the story, which does seem a tad trope-y, this is a movie to watch if you’re keen to the bad guys coming to inventive and gory ends as they’re slowly picked off one by one. This looks like a solid B-grade action movie.

Earth and Blood will premiere on Netflix on 17 April.

