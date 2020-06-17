It’s Mad Max meets zombies in this new trailer for Train to Busan Presents: Peninsula

Zombie movies are a genre that tend to get it wrong far more often than they get it right. After all, there are only so many zombie apocalypses that you can survive before it starts to lose its scariness and intensity. However, when the genre nails it, it can be an incredible thrill ride. And few recent zombie films have lived up to that description as accurately as Train to Busan, which stuck a zombie outbreak into the claustrophobic environment of a train ride.

Its non-stop zombie intensity that we need more of and thankfully we’re finally getting a sequel to Yeon Sang-Ho’s ground-breaking movie, titled Train to Busan Presents: Peninsula. The film is set after the harrowing events from the first movie but tells a new story with new characters. Just like with so many traditional sequels though, it ups the scale from its predecessor as it focuses more on the wider post-apocalyptic world that is now South Korea. Despite that increased scope from a frenzied train ride to Busan though, there is no let down in intensity, as a brand new trailer shows:

Four years after South Korea’s total decimation in TRAIN TO BUSAN, the zombie thriller that captivated audiences worldwide, acclaimed director Yeon Sang-ho brings us PENINSULA, the next nail-biting chapter in his post-apocalyptic world. Jung-seok, a soldier who previously escaped the diseased wasteland, relives the horror when assigned to a covert operation with two simple objectives: retrieve and survive. When his team unexpectedly stumbles upon survivors, their lives will depend on whether the best—or worst—of human nature prevails in the direst of circumstances.

What we see here is a world broken down into several factions including a group labelled “The Corrupted” who appear to be outcasts who are forced to fight the zombies for the entertainment of the other survivors. The film is kind of setting up a Mad Max-like world of survivors, which is perhaps also the inspiration for its many chase scenes too. And there is certainly nothing wrong in taking inspiration from one of the franchises that have done post-apocalyptic thrill rides the best.

Train to Busan Presents: Peninsula is due out later this year and looks like the zombie movie we need to prepare us for the world we currently live in.

