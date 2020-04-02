Peninsula – Watch the thrilling first trailer to the Train to Busan sequel

If there’s one thing that this Covid-19 pandemic has taught us, it’s that people don’t listen. It doesn’t matter how beneficial to their lives the advice that you give them is, they will still just ignore it and do their own thing. Which is why I’m sure a bunch of you didn’t heed my advice from last week when I told you to go watch Train to Busan. Tsk tsk.

That piece of advice was, of course, given in the context that we’re getting a follow-up “spiritual sequel” to the utterly masterful 2016 South Korean zombie thriller soon and you need to catch up quickly. Very quickly, because after getting our first look at Peninsula with a batch of images and some plot details from writer/director Yeon Sang-Ho just a week ago, Well Go USA has now dropped the very first trailer for what is officially being titled as Train to Busan presents: Peninsula. Luckily, that rather sloppy title doesn’t appear to in any way reflect a drop in quality from this franchise. Check it out below!

Four years after South Korea’s total decimation in TRAIN TO BUSAN, the zombie thriller that captivated audiences worldwide, acclaimed director Yeon Sang-ho brings us PENINSULA, the next nail-biting chapter in his post-apocalyptic world. Jung-seok, a soldier who previously escaped the diseased wasteland, relives the horror when assigned to a covert operation with two simple objectives: retrieve and survive. When his team unexpectedly stumbles upon survivors, their lives will depend on whether the best—or worst—of human nature prevails in the direst of circumstances.

Well, Yeon wasn’t kidding when he said that Peninsula was upping the scope and budget massively over Train to Busan. This looks amazing! It’s definitely not going to be as claustrophobic as it’s predecessor, but it damn sure looks thrilling enough.

Train to Busan presents: Peninsula (urgh!) was co-written by Park Joo-Suk and stars Gang Dong-Won, Lee Jung-Hyun, Lee Re, Kwon Hae-Hyo, Kim Min-Jae, Koo Kyo-hwan, and Lee Ye Won. It doesn’t have a release date yet, but I’m hoping that when it does debut that Netflix will pick it up for international distribution just like its predecessor.

