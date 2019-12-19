It’s time to make some real money in the comedy Buffaloed

To buffalo someone means to confuse, manipulate, or intimidate them – or, if you grew up where I did, a silly drinking game where the goal was to catch someone drinking with the wrong hand (which those speciests claimed was the left hand due to their more numerous yet inferior genetics) and get them to down their drink after pointing and yelling “buffalo!” Either way someone is getting screwed, and that’s exactly what’s happening in the upcoming comedy, Buffaloed.

Zoey Deutch (Zombieland: Double Tap, The Politician) stars as a young girl from a poor family with a sharp tongue and an eye for a quick score, which unfortunately also lands her in some trouble. While looking for a way to pay for university tuition fees she stumbles into debt collection, where she not only quickly excels, but also realises that there’s a fortune to be made.

The official plot synopsis is as follows:

Buffalo is the debt collection capital of America, though Peg Dahl (Zoey Deutch) never saw herself in that world. She’s bet on her sharp mind—and even sharper mouth—to get her out of town and into an Ivy League university. But when an acceptance letter to the school of her dreams arrives, she quickly realizes the cruel impossibility of paying tuition. A chance phone call changes everything and leads her into the lucrative yet complex and shady business of delinquent debt collection. She’s a natural and soon running her own shop, but at what cost?

Let’s take a look:

Buffaloed is certainly a fast-paced and energetic comedy, and that’s great because it keeps this story moving while also preventing you from taking a moment and realising that you’re rooting for one of the most hated people in the world, a debt collector. This looks like a fun, wild ride full of craziness – and sometimes that’s all you want.

What do you think?

Buffaloed is due for release in the US on February. 14 Directed by Tanya Wexler, with the script by Brian Sacca, it also stars Judy Greer, Jai Courtney, and Jermaine Fowler.

