James Mangold to direct a Bob Dylan biopic with Timothee Chalamet set to star

If recent trends in films like Bohemian Rhapsody and Rocketman are anything to go by, then perhaps musical biopics are the way to bring out the best in up-and-coming young stars. However, in the case of a planned Bob Dylan biopic from Logan and Ford v Ferrari director James Mangold, it would have to be a performance even more impressive than those two movies to keep that trend going. According to Deadline, Mangold is in talks with Timothee Chalamet for the role of Dylan for this film.

Timothee Chalamet is one of Hollywood’ brightest young stars and despite his relatively young age of 24, has already starred in a host of big movie roles in films like Call Me By Your Name, Lady Bird and Beautiful Boy (not to mention being the lead in the upcoming Dune movie) which have seen him receive many award nominations in his short career. Thinking of what he could do as a young Bob Dylan is definitely quite exciting and even more so in the hands of Mangold who has previously directed a biopic about Johnny Cash called Walk the Line to award success.

Mangold’s biopic is currently unofficially titled Going Electric and will reportedly centre on the period in Dylan’s career where he transitioned from folk to rock-and-roll. It’s a move that enraged many of the singer’s long-time fans yet placed him firmly on the musical roadmap to a wider audience. It’s a film that looks set to make the most use of audiences’ current love affair with musical biopics and has all the makings for a stellar lead performance as well.

Although Chalamet is reported to only be in talks for the role in this movie, the article has revealed the actor is currently taking guitar lessons to learn how to place guitar like Dylan, so the discussions are probably pretty solid up to this point if the deal is not already inked. There is no timeline or release dates for the project just yet, but they will probably want to jump on this bandwagon while the interest and excitement are still there.

