James Wan reveals the title for Aquaman 2

What’s in a name? Well, if you’re a fan of certain franchises, then it’s EVERYTHING as the name of a movie might give you an idea of what it could be all about. This is often why studios wait such a long time before officially announcing the titles of sequels in long-established franchises to build some suspense. And now, thanks to a new reveal from director James Wan, we now know what the next Aquaman movie will be titled.

Wan revealed this information on his Instagram page where he showed off the name of the movie, titled Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, along with the text, “The tide is rising” to teases fans about the upcoming sequel and what it may be about.

So, what does this title tell us about what we can expect from the film? Well, in the epic events of the first movie, Jason Mamoa’s titular Arthur Curry reclaims his birthright to rule the underwater kingdom of Atlantis. What we learn along the way though is that when Atlantis first fell under the oceans, it was divided into seven cities/kingdoms, namely Atlantis itself, Xebel, the Kingdom of the Fisherman, the Kingdom of the Brine, the Kingdom of the Trench, the Kingdom of the Deserters, and the mysterious Lost Kingdom. There’s very little else revealed about the latter, with Patrick Wilson’s Orm – who wanted to reunite all the kingdoms under his rule – merely implying in one scene that something happened to the Lost Kingdom to make it part of Atlantis’ past but not its future. Outside of those vague details though, we can’t guess too much more. Though to be honest, isn’t it better that way as it builds up the anticipation even more?

The only other confirmed news we have about Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is that the majority of the primary cast, including Amber Heard (Mera), Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Black Manta), and Dolph Lundgren (King Nereus) will once again be back. Pilou Asbaek will also be joining the ensemble film, though we have no further information on what role he will play in the movie.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is currently scheduled for release on 16 December 2022.

