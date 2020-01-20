Jason Statham and Guy Ritchie have just completed filming a new unknown film project

Some people are really good at keeping secrets. Guy Ritchie and Jason Statham might just be two of the best. The two have a long history together with Statham making his big-screen debut in Richie’s first movie Lock, Stock, and Two Smoking Barrels back in 1998 before both once again collaborating 2 years later in Snatch, which went on to launch both of their careers into the big time. Since then though, the pair have mostly gone their separate ways outside of the 2005 crime-thriller Revolver, with Statham becoming a bonafide action star of multiple franchises whereas Ritchie has directed several high-profile movies for big studios, most recently Disney’s Aladdin.

And it now appears that the pair have made another movie together. The movie does not yet have an official title, but as Guy Ritchie reveals in this twitter post below, the project has already finished filming – without anyone knowing that a new film was in the making in the first place. Talk about knowing how to keep a secret.

Perhaps what is even more surprising is that Guy Ritchie had supposedly been working on postproduction work for his upcoming film, The Gentlemen, which sees the director return to the genre and style of filmmaking that made him famous in the first place. With him also now making another movie in straight afterwards, it shows a level of productivity that we have never seen in Ritchie’s career before.

Hopefully, this is also a sign that the director is at a creative peak and that this new film, like The Gentlemen, will also see him tackle territory that he is familiar with. Given the speed of production, it’s also possible that this new movie is a more low budget affair which is also in line with his early work and something which gets me excited that we are seeing Ritchie return to his winning ways.

Last Updated: