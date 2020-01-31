Jesus takes the wheel in this trailer for The Jesus Rolls

Hard to believe it – or scary if it reminds you of how old you are – that the Coen’s Brother’s classic The Big Lebowski released more than 21 years ago in 1998. The odd-ball noir film which received a lukewarm reception initially become a cult classic over the years thanks to its quirky characters, quotable dialogue and memorable scenes. A movie that is now deemed to be of such importance to the film industry that it was inducted into the National Film Registry in the US in 2014, where they put films of important cultural significance.

It’s the kind of film where it’s almost surprising there was no real sequel to it given its popularity over the years, but I guess such is the strength of the Coen brother’s story that they always felt it was never needed. What they have allowed though is for star John Turturro to make a spin-off of his character from the movie, titled The Jesus Rolls:

This short trailer doesn’t do much other than recreate that infamous bowling ball licking scene from the Big Lebowski, announce the movie and introduce us to the cast which includes Bobby Cannavale, Audrey Tautou, Christopher Walken, Jon Hamm, Pete Davidson and Susan Sarandon along with Turturro himself who also write and directed the movie.

What we do know about the story though is that it is based on the 1974 French comedy Les Valseuses. The movie picks up with Turturro’s bowler Jesus as, having gotten out of prison hours earlier, as he embarks upon a series of criminal escapades and romantic entanglements with fellow miscreants Petey (Cannavale) and Marie (Tautou). If it’s anything like the original character’s antics from Big Lebowski though, expect it to be both absurd and yet clever at the same time. Though given the Coen brothers aren’t actually involved it may also just be outright silly this time.

The Jesus Rolls doesn’t have a local release date just yet. Though if you are a fan of The Big Lebowski you will probably be eager to see what this is all about soon.

