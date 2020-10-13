The Informer trailer has Joel Kinnaman locked up and looking for payback

They say two wrongs don’t make a right. But for Joel Kinnaman and his character Pete Koslow, he needs to get himself back into trouble so that he can take down a drug cartel inside a prison before they get to him and his family.

If The Informer sounds like your typical redemption story of a criminal trying to right his wrongs and spend more time with his family by helping the FBI on a case, then that’s the story you’re in for in this action thriller. When things inevitably go wrong for Koslow, he’ll have to take greater risks to protect the family. Cue some equally gritty action, plenty of one-liners and some loved ones on the line to give you an action film that you’ve seen before, but want to see again anyway because let’s face it, stories like this make for great entertainment:

I really like the look of this movie. It certainly has many of the cliches you would expect from a film like this, but backed by a great cast that includes Ana de Armas, Rosamund Pike, Clive Owen and Common along with some hard-boiled production and it looks like a movie that will prove pretty entertaining too. Kinnaman, who started his career playing in gritty crime thrillers such as this, seems comfortably at home in this role and pulls off both a bad guy and a good guy persona with ease.

The Informer looks as if it will deliver on all those counts when it releases next year Mach, directly onto On-Demand services.

