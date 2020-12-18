Justin Timberlake is an unlikely father figure in Apple TV+’s drama Palmer

Palmer is Apple TV+’s upcoming drama movie starring Justin Timberlake. Since focusing on his acting career, the former Nsync member has had some strong turns in recent years in movies like Inside Llewellyn Davis and The Social Network – but in my heart his greatest role will forever be his part in the MTV Movie Awards Matrix Reloaded parody.

It’s directed by Fisher Stevens (Stand Up Guys), who you might know better from his work in front of the camera in shows like Lost or The Blacklist (and appears here too), or for the fact that he shares an Oscar with Louie Psihoyos for Best Documentary for 2009’s The Cove, which exposed questionable dolphin hunting practices in Japan.

Timberlake stars as a recently-released ex-con who’s trying to put the pieces of his life back together, a process that’s complicated when he reluctantly begins looking after a young boy (Ryder Allen) who’s been abandoned by his mother and is struggling to fit in with those around him.

The official plot synopsis is as follows:

After 12 years in prison, former high school football star Eddie Palmer (Justin Timberlake) returns home to put his life back together—and forms an unlikely bond with Sam (Ryder Allen), an outcast boy from a troubled home. But Eddie’s past threatens to ruin his new life and family.

Let’s take a look:

If you’ve got any heartstrings left you might want to hold on to them, because this movie isn’t trying to hide that it will do its damnedest to tug them right off. I suspect we all know that this is going to have a happy ending, I’m about 99% certain, but it’s going to be a very emotional and heartfelt journey to get there. It doesn’t hurt that Timberlake looks like he’s putting in an excellent performance either.

What do you think?

Palmer will premiere on Apple TV+ on 29 January 2021. It also stars Juno Temple, Alisha Wainwright, June Squibb, Dean Winters, Wynn Everett, and Jesse C. Boyd.

