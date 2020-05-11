Kevin James (yes, that Kevin James!) is a sadistic neo-Nazi in this trailer for Becky

It’s something we’ve seen a bunch of times before in Hollywood: An actor who made their name and spent years being a goofy comedian suddenly breaks bad to take on a dark and dramatic role. Some of the most famous examples include Jim Carrey in The Number 23, Whoopi Goldberg in The Colour Purple, Mo’Nique in Precious, Robin Williams in The Fisher King, Adam Sandler in Funny People, and much more. But just because we’ve seen this extreme light to dark transition many times before, doesn’t mean we don’t always go “Daaaaaayum!” whenever it happens. And we definitely went “Daaaaaayum!” when we saw Kevin James in this first trailer for Becky.

Yes, that Kevin James – the same guy behind such low-brow drivel as Paul Blart: Mall Cop and Here Comes the Boom – is breaking very bad as the upcoming thriller sees him playing a sadistic white supremacist on the run from the law. Unfortunately for James’ Dominick and the rest of the escaped convicts with whom he invades the lake-side home of a mixed-race family, they also run into Becky (The Haunting of Hill House’s Lulu Wilson), a very determined and resourceful young girl who will not allow her family to just become Dominick’s latest victims. Hilarity most definitely does not ensue.

Check it out below.

Okay, so maybe a tiny bit of hilarity ensues, even if it’s unintentional, because I most definitely did not expect a movie that was Home Alone by way of American History X. And yes, that is Joel McHale of Community fame in the role as Becky’s father, because one comedic actor in a dramatic role wasn’t enough for this movie.

Strangely enough, co-directors Jonathan Milott and Cary Murnion actually wanted a different funnyman in Simon Pegg for the role of Dominick. The English actor had to drop out though due to a scheduling conflict which is when James got the gig instead. Clearly the filmmakers were looking to subvert the audience expectations towards whomever ended up with the role. Hopefully this more going for it than just that surprise factor.

Becky will be released on VOD and digital platforms on 5 June.

