Killing Eve season 3 releasing early – watch the new trailer

It’s been pretty doom and gloom around the world for weeks now (thanks, Covid-19!), so I think we could all use a bit of good news. And who better to be at the heart of that good news than a homicidal maniac who always manages to find the lighter side of life amid mass murder?

Yes, I’m talking about Jodie Comer’s utterly unhinged and utterly fascinating Villanelle, the trained killer half of the headline act for BBC America’s Killing Eve. The other half, of course, being Sandra Oh’s intelligence operative Eve Polaski who was last seen in the season two finale (SPOILER ALERT) being very dead thanks to a bullet to the chest from Villanelle after the enemies/friends/romantics/I really don’t think their relationship can be defined by a label had a row amidst old Italian ruins.

Luckily, as we can see in the newly released trailer for the upcoming season 3, Eve got better. Somehow. And what we also see – and this is the good news part I opened this article with – is that the new batch of episodes of Killing Eve will start debuting weekly on BBC on Monday 13 April, two weeks earlier than originally planned all because of the Covid-19 lockdowns. Check out the trailer below!

Well, it’s great to see that Comer’s Villanelle is not mellowing out one damn bit! Her endlessly surprising performance has been flawless throughout. And now she’s seemingly getting a sidekick in the form of new character Felix (played by Stefan Iancu). You can see both of them dressed as clowns and the rest of the cast – Fiona Shaw, Kim Bodnia, and Owen McDonnell – in some new pics that have also dropped recently.

While I think Killing Eve’s second season is overall not as good as its first – probably due to original showrunner/creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge handing over lead duties to Emerald Fennel – even that was still pretty damn incredible to watch. And I’m rather stoked for when the Golden Globe, Emmy, and BAFTA-winning show returns.

Last Updated: