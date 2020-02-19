Learn the other side of growing up in Hulu’s R-rated comedy Big Time Adolescence

Big Time Adolescence is the upcoming R-rated coming-of-age comedy from writer/director Jason Orley, who’s making his feature debut.

It stars Griffin Gluck (most recently seen as the smarmy Gabe in Netflix’s Locke & Key) as a young kid, Mo, with an unusual best friend, his older sister’s ex-boyfriend and college drop-out Zeke (Pete Davidson). Much to the disgust of his father (Jon Cryer), the pair spend a lot of time together, with Zeke showing Mo the ropes when it comes to the other, less traditional, side of growing up.

The plot synopsis is as follows:

It’s funny: humans have been growing up for a really long time, but somehow we still suck at it. Just look at sixteen-year-old Mo (Griffin Gluck). He’s bright enough and comes from a good family, yet his best friend is… Zeke (Pete Davidson). Yeah, that Zeke – the aggressively unmotivated college dropout who used to date Mo’s older sister. Mo’s well-meaning dad (Jon Cryer) is less-than-thrilled by this state of affairs. His sister? Woof. So instead of spending his days readying himself for adulthood, young Mo is getting a very different sort of schooling. Zeke favors a nontraditional style with practicals in dealing, partying, and ghosting. Academia this ain’t.

Before we take a look, just a note that this is a red-band trailer that, while not egregiously so, is not entirely safe for work:

I’m actually surprised by just how refreshingly natural this looks, Gluck and Davidson seem to have an effortless chemistry with each other that elevates their performances. I’ve come to expect R-rated comedies of this nature to go all out with over-the-top situations and wackiness, but this seems to want to tell a far more grounded and relatable coming-of-age story. And relate I can because I was that kid and I had someone show me the partying ropes when I was around that age.

What do you think?

Big Time Adolescence will premiere in selected US theatres on 13 March before being available to stream via Hulu on 20 March. It also stars Sydney Sweeney, Emily Arlook, and Colson Baker.

