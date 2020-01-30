Look at this (trailer for The) Photograph

Valentines Day is soon approaching which will either fill you with excitement, apathy or dread depending on how you feel about this day. Regardless of how you feel though, it still comes around each year, as does a host of romantic movies hoping to capitalise on the mood of the month.

The Photograph is one of those movies and stars Issa Rae as Mae Morton, an up and coming professional who sets out on a journey to learn more about her late mother’s early life after her death. Along the way, she meets and ends up falling in love with Michael Block (Lakeith Stanfield), a journalist who aids her on her task.

The film looks pretty generic and bland and unlikely to get pulses rising based on the evidence of this trailer. While there are a few hints of something deeper dropped in bits of dialogue, it’s difficult to discern if there is more to this fairly generic romantic drama than meet the eye. This is one of those films that may need to draw upon the appeal of the cast to get people into theatres rather than anything promising from the story itself.

The Photograph is written and directed by Stella Meghie. While this trailer is all about Valentine’s Day, we are actually going to be getting the film a little later with the film only scheduled for release on the 6th March. Perhaps a sign that even the studio doesn’t think it can hold up much on the romance side of things and fit into a gap that’s less crowded.

