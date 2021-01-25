Phil Lord and Chris Miller’s Connected is now The Mitchells vs. The Machines, moving to Netflix

After breaking new animated ground with animated Lego movies and producing arguably one of the best comic-book movie animated adaptations of all time in Spider-Man Into the Spiderverse, it’s only fair that any future movies that Phil Lord and Christopher Miller work on are going to get some box office attention.

Expect the duo’s new upcoming movie to reverse that box office trend as it’ll be headed straight to Netflix. The streaming service has announced that the movie will now be coming exclusively to its platform, and it’ll be given brand new name in the process. Now titled The Mitchells vs. The Machines, it sounds a bit silly, but based on the first trailer of the film, it pretty much describes what the movie is about.

This is yet another big movie that is forgoing the traditional theatre release in favour of a streaming debut, which allows the production studio to not only recoup their expenses quicker, given the massive delays in current theatrical releases but also possibly get even more people to see the movie, considering Netflix now has am massive 200 million subscribers.

As for Lord and Miller, they expressed their excitement for the move. And also hoped that they’d get a lifetime Netflix subscription out of the deal:

We’re really proud of the film we all made together, plus we understand our subscription fees are waived in perpetuity as part of the deal? We’re not lawyers but it does sound right to us.

The Mitchells vs. the Machines does not have a release date yet, though expect Netflix to start picking up its marketing campaign for the film soon. The film features the voice talents of Danny McBride, Abbi Jacobson, Maya Rudolph, Mike Rianda, Eric Andre, Olivia Colman, Blake Griffin and Doug The Pug and promises to be a fun film filled with plenty of humour and light-hearted introspection.

