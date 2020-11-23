Malcolm X, Muhammad Ali, Jim Brown, and Sam Cooke unite in this trailer for One Night in Miami

Regina King might be one of the most prominent actresses in Hollywood at the moment, but she is now showing her versatility by moving behind the camera for this upcoming drama for Amazon Prime called One Night in Miami. And this movie is looking to make quite a big statement as it will focus on bringing four of the most iconic black figures together in one room, like Malcolm X, Muhammad Ali, Jim Brown, and Sam Cooke.

Now before historians read that above paragraph and wonder how these four legends were ever together at the same time, know that the movie is not a historical biopic, but rather a fictionalised meeting of the four individuals (written by Kemp Powers) and how things might have played out had they ever been in the same place at the same time.

Inspiration is certainly the name of the game here, as the film looks to build on the current political climate around race and fill people with hope that positive change can happen. King has already shown a passion for dealing with sensitive political topics through her acting roles in Seven Seconds, Watchmen and If Beale Street Could Talk, along with episodes she has directed in series like Scandal, This Is Us, and Insecure. This film will likely tap into all of that passion and possibly be just as inspired as those works as it attempts to tell an important message.

Bringing the four legends to life are Kingsley Ben-Adir, Eli Goree, Aldis Horge, and Leslie Odom Jr. They will certainly have their work cut out for them in telling a story that aims to be as politically charged and inspiring as this one.

One Night in Miami is scheduled for release on January 15th via Amazon Prime.

