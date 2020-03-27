Metallica launch free weekly streaming concert series; watch the first show here

Cast your mind back to the dark ages of 2006 (technically, this was even before the literal dark ages of loadshedding which first started in 2008) and you may recall a festival of rock gods the likes of which South Africa had never seen before. It was the very first My Coke Fest (then still called the Coca Cola Colab), a rock and metal music festival that hit Johannesburg, Durban, and Cape Town in a blaze of sick guitar riffs and pounding drums. Oh and no beer (Sorry, JHB!). And headlining a lineup that included the likes of Seether, The Rasmus, Collective Soul and more were the thrash metal pioneers: Metallica. And damn what a show they put on.

I was literally right up against the stage, close enough that it felt I could reach out and strum a chord on Kirk’s guitar or slap Lars on the back of the head when he went off script and started doing his own thing on the drums (Oh, Lars, you forgetful rapscallion). By the end of their set I was nearly deaf and boasted a series of bruises from the mosh pit, but it was totally worth it. It was one seriously epic experience and one I wish I could repeat.

Need to take a break from Netflix before you binge-watch the entire library? Introducing our brand new concert series: #MetallicaMondays, debuting tonight on our YouTube channel and on Facebook!



Tune in at 8 PM EDT to watch Metallica: Live at Slane Castle – June 8, 2019! pic.twitter.com/91Eymjx2jr — Metallica (@Metallica) March 23, 2020

While the chances of Metallica coming back to South Africa soon are pretty slim though, I can get a taste of that experience again though thanks to the band launching their new #MetallicaMondays concert series (Yes, Metallica uses hashtags). In light of countries going into lockdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the band will be streaming their live-concerts on their YouTube and Facebook pages every Monday for free for anybody who wants to rock out at home, as the band revealed in an official statement:

While we’re all doing our part and staying home, we find ourselves missing live music. So how about we dive back into a few of our favorite shows at a socially responsible distance? Not to sound too cheesy, but now more than ever, we’re in this together, and staying connected is how we’ll get through it. With that in mind, we’re bringing a series of live Metallica shows right to your couch!

And earlier this week they posted up the first of these concerts. Taken from their stop in Ireland in 2019 during their recent European WorldWired Tour, “Metallica: Live at Slane Castle” is a two-and-a-half-hour explosion of both classic and more recent Metallica hits. It was the band’s first return to Ireland since 2009. Check it out below!

Due to Covid-19, Metallica has done what so many other bands have done and either cancelled or delayed most of their shows. So if you had planned to watch one of the world’s greatest rock bands live this year – or maybe, like me, just wanted to relive a former concert experience – these streams may be all you’re going to get in 2020.

