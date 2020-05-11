Mike Flanagan to adapt Stephen King novel Revival to film

You would think that there possibly can’t be anymore Stephen King novels left to adapt to the big screen, but such is the prolific nature and popularity of the author that there is seemingly always another book awaiting the adaptation treatment. And with his works always proving to be popular on TV or movie theatres, I guess you can’t blame film studios for wanting to snatch every single thing the author commits to paper. Last year alone saw IT: Chapter Two, Pet Sematary, Doctor Sleep, and In the Tall Grass get adapted, and it appears that the popularity of King couldn’t be any higher.

Next up on the King adaptation list appears to be Revival. Published in 2014, it tells the story of a beloved small-town preacher named Charles Jacobs. Charles loses his faith when his wife and child are unexpectedly killed in a car crash, leading him to experiment with the supernatural. He eventually crosses paths with a heroin addict named Jamie Morton, a troubled man who met Jacobs when he was much younger. The two develop a bond and make a dark and sinister pact with one another, which ultimately leads to a lot of horror and creepiness as things take even darker turns.

Revival is one of King’s newer novels but features the same thrills and scares that we have always come to expect from the author. And to ensure that it gets a decent adaptation for film, The Hollywood Reporter has revealed that Doctor Sleep director Mike Flanagan will be writing the script for this new film, with the option to direct if he chooses. Flanagan will be joined by Trevor Macy, his Doctor Sleep and The Haunting of Hill House collaborator, on the project for the studio.

Flanagan is a great choice for the project given his last two film projects Gerald’s Game and the aforementioned Doctor Sleep were both superb adaptations of other King novels, even if he took liberties with the stories at times. However, he has proven through these works and his Haunting of Hill House series that he knows how to make great horror that can tell a compelling story too and so he should be able to ensure that this new adaptation becomes as popular with fans as other King adaptations.

The project doesn’t have any release dates at present.

