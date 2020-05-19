Mindy Kaling and Dan Goor are working on a Legally Blonde 3 script

We already know that the character of Elle Woods is making a comeback in a second sequel to the 2001 film which made a household name out of its star Reese Witherspoon. Although its first sequel followed soon after, it has taken many years before MGM decided to greenlight Legally Blonde 3.

When the sequel was first announced, it was mentioned that Kirsten “Kiwi” Smith and Karen McCullah, the writers of the first film, had come on board and were working on a script. A recent report from Deadline revealed that Mindy Kaling (The Office) and Dan Goor (Parks and Recreation) are instead writing the new sequel for MGM. The report doesn’t reveal why there has been a change of screenwriters though perhaps it does indicate why the film has taken so long to start production since it was announced in 2018 with possible script issues behind the scenes. What the report does reveal is that this new script will be based on a totally original idea and not based on any changes to the original sequel plans.

Kaling and Goor also worked together on an upcoming wedding comedy with Priyanka Chopra, so they seem to be forming a new writing pair. Outside of The Office, Kaling has been quite busy starring in the Mindy Project along with creating Hulu’s Hulu’s Four Weddings and a Funeral, Amazon’s Late Night and Netflix series Never Have I Ever. As for Goor, he co-created Brooklyn Nine-Nine and has written for The Daily Show and Late Night with Conan O’Brien.

The first two Legally Blonde films were not known for laugh out loud humour, so it will be interesting to see what sort of comedic approach the duo take with this film.

