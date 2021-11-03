MovieRulz TV – Why Movie Rulz Breaks the Movie Rules…

Illegal movie streaming and downloading websites are becoming more and more common, and MovieRulz TV has become latest piracy website that has been offering movies for free, and breaking copyright law in the process. As we all know, breach of copyright is being taken more seriously in the entertainment industry, in order to protect smaller film producers and actors who earn a living from these movies.

When illegal piracy sites such as Movie Rulz stream new movies to its visitors before they are released, this will reduce the number of paying customers to local theatres, which damages the movie industry as a whole. This might not seem very important, but it slowly kills the movie and entertainment industry.

What is MovieRulz?

MovieRulz is a website that publishes streamed movies without consent, making it illegal to watch and use, like Moviesda. Movie Rulz TV is probably best known for streaming movies in Telugu, as well as Malayalam. Because it is free to use, it now seems to be the main website for people to watch illegal movies before they reach the cinemas.

MovieRulz can be used by smartphone users, which unfortunately makes it simple for people to watch. They even offer a section to reduce the download time by reducing the quality of the media they stream to save on memory.

Movie Rulz, also known as Movie Rules, has a big collection of Telugu movies, aswell as many well known Western productions and films.

How Long Will Movie Rulz Be Online For?

Not for too much longer! India and the USA are fighting back against illegal movie streaming, according to Quora. While it is certainly a worldwide problem, the punishments have been getting more severe for breaches of the rules.

Therefore, you should expect MovieRules and other websites like it to be taken offline by the domain registrar. They may even change their name and setup a new site on a new domain.

Song Leaks by Movie Rulz

MovieRulz is also illegally streaming and offering songs for download.

Stopping Piracy – What Can Be Done?

The recently introduced Cinematograph Act of 2019 (more info) places big fines on individuals who watch, and use illegal streamed content, like what is on Movie Rulz. For persistent breaches, you can be jailed for 3 years, which is quite a big sentence.

Will I be Jailed or Fined if I Use MovieRulz?

It depends where you are in the world if you are caught. It is certainly illegal to watch or download pirated movies from websites like MovieRulz, as it breaches a large number of copyright infringement laws, which result in a fine and prison sentence. It’s not worth it!

