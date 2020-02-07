Movies out Today: 07 February 2020

Before the soppy romances flood cinemas for next week, let’s kick some butt with the latest, and undoubtedly most fun, entry in the DC Extended Universe.

Birds of Prey (And The Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)

Age Restriction: 16 L V D

You ever hear the one about the cop, the songbird, the psycho and the mafia princess? “Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)” is a twisted tale told by Harley herself, as only Harley can tell it. When Gotham’s most nefariously narcissistic villain, Roman Sionis, and his zealous right-hand, Zsasz, put a target on a young girl named Cass, the city is turned upside down looking for her. Harley, Huntress, Black Canary and Renee Montoya’s paths collide, and the unlikely foursome have no choice but to team up to take Roman down.

What Critical Hit has to say

Yes, Birds of Prey borrows from Deadpool, but thanks to fantastic characters brought to life by a fully committed cast led by Margot Robbie, gorgeously choreographed violence, and a strong central story theme delivered with heart, it’s also its own off-the-wall, hilariously entertaining comic book romp – 8/10

Rotten Tomatoes: 86% (Certified Fresh)

Metacritic: 61 (Generally Favourable Reviews)

Jojo Rabbit

Age Restriction: 16 L V P

Writer director Taika Waititi (THOR: RAGNAROK, HUNT FOR THE WILDERPEOPLE), brings his signature style of humor and pathos to his latest film, JOJO RABBIT, a World War II satire that follows a lonely German boy (Roman Griffin Davis as Jojo) whose world view is turned upside down when he discovers his single mother (Scarlett Johansson) is hiding a young Jewish girl (Thomasin McKenzie) in their attic. Aided only by his idiotic imaginary friend, Adolf Hitler (Taika Waititi), Jojo must confront his blind nationalism.

Rotten Tomatoes: 80% (Certified Fresh)

Metacritic: 58 (Mixed or Average Reviews)

Blue Story

Age Restriction: 18 D L S V

Best friends Timmy (Stephen Odubola) and Marco (Micheal Ward) go to the same high school in Peckham but live in neighbouring London boroughs. When Marco’s beaten up by one of Timmy’s primary school friends the two boys wind up on rival sides of a never-ending cycle of postcode gang war in which there are no winners … only victims.

Rotten Tomatoes: 92% (Fresh)

Last Updated: