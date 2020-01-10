Movies out Today: 10 January 2020

Welcome to the first Movies out Today of the year! If you’re still experiencing a budget hangover after the expensive festive season, here are the new movies that we hope stay in cinemas until after pay-day.

Dolittle

Age Restriction: 7-9 PG V

After losing his wife seven years earlier, the eccentric Dr. John Dolittle (Robert Downey Jr.), famed doctor and veterinarian of Queen Victoria’s England, hermits himself away behind the high walls of Dolittle Manor with only his menagerie of exotic animals for company. But when the young queen (Jessie Buckley, Wild Rose) falls gravely ill, a reluctant Dolittle is forced to set sail on an epic adventure to a mythical island in search of a cure, regaining his wit and courage as he crosses old adversaries and discovers wondrous creatures. The doctor is joined on his quest by a young, self-appointed apprentice (Dunkirk’s Harry Collett) and a raucous coterie of animal friends, including an anxious gorilla (Oscar (R) winner Rami Malek), an enthusiastic but bird-brained duck (Oscar (R) winner Octavia Spencer), a bickering duo of a cynical ostrich (The Big Sick’s Kumail Nanjiani) and an upbeat polar bear (John Cena, Bumblebee) and a headstrong parrot (Oscar (R) winner Emma Thompson), who serves as Dolittle’s most trusted advisor and confidante.

Rotten Tomatoes: Tomatometer not available

Metacritic: To be determined

Underwater

Age Restriction: 13 H L V

A crew of underwater researchers must scramble to safety after an earthquake devastates their subterranean laboratory.

Rotten Tomatoes: 49% (Rotten)

Metacritic: 49 (Mixed or Average Reviews)

Judy

Age Restriction: 13 L V D

Winter 1968 and showbiz legend Judy Garland arrives in Swinging London to perform a five-week sold-out run at The Talk of the Town. It is 30 years since she shot to global stardom in The Wizard of Oz, but if her voice has weakened, its dramatic intensity has only grown. As she prepares for the show, battles with management, charms musicians and reminisces with friends and adoring fans, her wit and warmth shine through. Even her dreams of love seem undimmed as she embarks on a whirlwind romance with Mickey Deans, her soon-to-be fifth husband. Featuring some of her best-known songs, the film celebrates the voice, the capacity for love, and the sheer pizzazz of “the world’s greatest entertainer.”

Rotten Tomatoes: 83% (Certified Fresh)

Metacritic: 66 (Generally Favourable Reviews)

