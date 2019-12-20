Movies out Today: 20 December 2019

It’s pretty much only Star Wars this week, the other two releases are not exactly high profile. All the other films had the sense not to compete.
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Age Restriction: 10-12 PG V
No one’s ever really gone… Rey’s journey continues and the Skywalker saga concludes in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.
Is Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker an epic, thrilling conclusion to the entire Skywalker saga that answers all your questions? Definitely, yes. But it’s also a bumpy ride to get there that won’t leave everybody satisfied as writer/director JJ Abrams tries to serve a few too many masters here. – 7/10
Rotten Tomatoes: 58% (Rotten)
Metacritic: 53 (Mixed or Average Reviews)
The Climbers
Age Restriction: 10-12 PG D V
It’s 1960, and the first Chinese climbers ever to summit Mount Everest are also the first people ever to do so from the North Ridge—well-known as the most challenging side of the mountain. The perilous journey takes its toll on the mountaineers, physically and mentally, forcing them to make life-or-death decisions at every turn.
Rotten Tomatoes: 33% (Rotten)
Metacritic: To be determined
Always & Forever
Age Restriction: 13 D H L V
Four young girls make the biggest mistake of their lives in middle school, and now their past is catching up with them and costing them their lives.
Rotten Tomatoes: not found
Metacritic: not found
Last Updated: December 20, 2019