Movies out Today: 21 February 2020

For probably the first time ever, the internet collectively bullied a major film studio into redesigning their main character, so it’s worth supporting Sonic The Hedgehog when it opens today… even if it’s just to support those poor VFX artists that worked crunchtime to get it sorted.

Sonic The Hedgehog

Age Restriction: PG V

SONIC THE HEDGEHOG is a live-action adventure comedy based on the global blockbuster video game franchise from Sega that centers on the infamously brash bright blue hedgehog. The film follows the (mis)adventures of Sonic as he navigates the complexities of life on Earth with his newfound — human — best friend Tom Wachowski (James Marsden). Sonic and Tom join forces to try and stop the villainous Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) from capturing Sonic and using his immense powers for world domination. The film also stars Tika Sumpter and Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic.

Rotten Tomatoes: 63% (Fresh)

Metacritic: 47 (Mixed or Average Reviews)

Little Women

Age Restriction: 7-9 PG D P V

Writer-director Greta Gerwig (Lady Bird) has crafted a Little Women that draws on both the classic novel and the writings of Louisa May Alcott, and unfolds as the author’s alter ego, Jo March, reflects back and forth on her fictional life. In Gerwig’s take, the beloved story of the March sisters – four young women each determined to live life on her own terms — is both timeless and timely. Portraying Jo, Meg, Amy, and Beth March, the film stars Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh, Eliza Scanlen, with Timothée Chalamet as their neighbor Laurie, Laura Dern as Marmee, and Meryl Streep as Aunt March.

Rotten Tomatoes: 95% (Certified Fresh)

Metacritic: 91 (Universal Acclaim | Metacritic Must See)

Just Mercy

Age Restriction: 18 D L S V

A powerful and thought-provoking true story, “Just Mercy” follows young lawyer Bryan Stevenson (Jordan) and his history-making battle for justice. After graduating from Harvard, Bryan had his pick of lucrative jobs. Instead, he heads to Alabama to defend those wrongly condemned or who were not afforded proper representation, with the support of local advocate Eva Ansley (Larson). One of his first, and most incendiary, cases is that of Walter McMillian (Foxx), who, in 1987, was sentenced to die for the notorious murder of an 18-year-old girl, despite a preponderance of evidence proving his innocence and the fact that the only testimony against him came from a criminal with a motive to lie. In the years that follow, Bryan becomes embroiled in a labyrinth of legal and political maneuverings and overt and unabashed racism as he fights for Walter, and others like him, with the odds-and the system-stacked against them.

Rotten Tomatoes: 83% (Certified Fresh)

Metacritic: 68 (Generally Favourable Reviews)

Brahms: The Boy 2

Age Restriction: 13 H V

Unaware of the terrifying history of Heelshire Mansion, a young family moves into a guest house on the estate where their young son soon makes an unsettling new friend, an eerily life-like doll he calls Brahms.

Rotten Tomatoes: Tomatometer not available

Metacritic: To be determined

Last Updated: