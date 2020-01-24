Movies out Today: 24 January 2020

Here’s a fun story that I feel like I may have told before – Bad Boys 2 is the only film that made me walk out of the cinema. Needless to say, I will be skipping this one.

Bad Boys for Life

Age Restriction: 16 L V S

The Bad Boys Mike Lowrey (Will Smith) and Marcus Burnett (Martin Lawrence) are back together for one last ride in the highly anticipated Bad Boys for Life.

What Critical Hit has to say

Bad Boys is back, louder and funnier than ever. This new movie is not without some serious flaws but remains highly entertaining and proof that Smith and Lawrence remain a force to be reckoned with. – 7/10

Rotten Tomatoes: 77% (Certified Fresh)

Metacritic: 59 (Mixed or Average Reviews)

Bombshell

Age Restriction: 18 H L V

Starring Academy Award (R) winner Charlize Theron, Academy Award (R) winner Nicole Kidman, Academy Award (R) nominee John Lithgow and Academy Award (R) nominee Margot Robbie, based on the real scandal, BOMBSHELL is a revealing look inside the most powerful and controversial media empire of all time; Fox News, and the explosive story of the women who brought down the infamous man who created it.

What Critical Hit has to say:

As the leads in Bombshell, Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman, Margot Robbie, and John Lithgow are thermonuclear blasts of talent, blowing away everything in their path. Unfortunately, while the rest of director Jay Roach’s #MeToo throwdown is entertaining, it’s superficial handling of a headline-grabbing controversy is more fizzle than explosion. – 7/10

Rotten Tomatoes: 69% (Fresh)

Metacritic: 64 (Generally Favourable Reviews)

Arctic Justice

Age Restriction: PG V

Swifty the Arctic fox works in the mailroom of the Arctic Blast Delivery Service, but dreams of one day becoming one of the Top Dogs (the Arctic’s star husky couriers). To prove himself worthy of the Top Dog role, Swifty secretly commandeers one of the sleds and delivers a package to a mysterious location. He stumbles upon a secret fortress where he comes face-to-face with Otto Von Walrus, a blubbery evil genius who walks around on mechanical legs and commands a loyal army of oddly polite puffin henchmen. Swifty soon discovers Von Walrus’ plan to melt the polar ice caps and flood the world in order to reign supreme. Now, Swifty has to enlist the help of his friends: PB, a concerned polar bear, Lemmy, a scatterbrained albatross, Bertha and Leopold, two conspiracy theorist otters and Jade, a worldly fox. This ragtag group of Arctic misfits has to band together to stop Von Walrus’ sinister plans and save the day.

Rotten Tomatoes: 13% (Rotten)

Metacritic: 28 (Generally Unfavourable Reviews)

