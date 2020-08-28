Movies out Today: 28 August 2020

Well, it’s been a while since I’ve had to put together a Movies out Today post! Cinemas in South Africa are forging ahead with their reopening, so here’s what you can catch expect to see on the big screens.

Before we get into that, let’s recap the safety measures cinemas have put in place for the health and safety of the moviegoing public.

Online bookings in advance are encouraged (mandatory for Ster-Kinekor)

Mask-wearing will be mandatory for all customers and staff, and can only be taken off while eating or drinking inside the cinema auditoria.

Temperature checks will be done on arrival for all customers at access points to cinema complexes.

Customers will have direct access to hand sanitiser at cinema access points, and are required to sanitise on entrance to venues. Various in-cinema messages encourage regular hand sanitising and other precautionary requirements

Social distancing measures will be implemented for cinema foyers and seating inside cinema auditoria – to ensure a physical distance of 1.5m is maintained between people at all times in all areas.

Access control management and a limit on ticket sales per movie show will be applied to ensure the required venue capacity is capped at the required minimum per theatre or public space within a cinema complex at all times.

All cinemas will be thoroughly cleaned and disinfected before and after each and every show.

All high-touch point areas such as kiosks, self-service terminals, serving counters, door handles, rails, benches, booths and bathroom areas will be disinfected on a regular basis daily.

All staff have been retrained in effective and frequent hand-washing – targeting fronts, backs, wrists and between fingers – with soap and water for at least 20 seconds every time.

Both Ster Kinekor and Nu Metro have outlined their own procedures in more detail as well, and I strongly recommend reading through them before you head out to watch any of the films opening this weekend. Speaking of…

Tenet

Age restriction: 16 L P V

Armed with only one word – Tenet – and fighting for the survival of the entire world, the Protagonist (John David Washington) journeys through a twilight world of international espionage on a mission that will unfold in something beyond real time. Not time travel. Inversion.

Rotten Tomatoes: 84% (Fresh)

Metacritic: 70 (Generally Favourable Reviews)

Ava

Age Restriction: 16

Ava (Jessica Chastain) is a deadly mercenary who works for a black ops organization, travelling the globe and specializing in high profile hits. Ava’s career takes a bad turn when a high profile job goes wrong due to faulty information provided to her. With a botched hit (as well as a track record for questioning the validity of her targets), Ava is told to take a hiatus until the heat blows over, but secretly the head of the organization, Simon, has ordered a hit on her to ensure nothing traces back to the company. With the recent death of her father, Ava decides to go back home to Boston and attempt to mend her relationship with her mother and sister, Judy, though the homecoming proves to be far from happy as the years of estrangement have created resentment. To complicate things further, Ava’s ex-fiancé, Michael is now in a relationship with Judy, and involved with an underground gambling ring that Ava knows all too well from her younger days. Ava now has to save her family and herself from multiple threats, while battling her own demons.

Rotten Tomatoes: Tomatometer Not Yet Available

Metacritic: not found

Fatima

Age restriction: 13

In 1917, outside the parish of Fátima, Portugal, a 10-year-old girl and her two younger cousins witness multiple visitations of the Virgin Mary, who tells them that only prayer and suffering will bring an end to World War I. As secularist government officials and Church leaders try to force the children to recant their story, word of the sighting spreads across the country, inspiring religious pilgrims to flock to the site in hopes of witnessing a miracle. What they experience will transform their quiet lives and bring the attention of a world yearning for peace.

Rotten Tomatoes: 78% (Fresh)

Metacritic: No score yet

My Spy

MY SPY follows JJ a hardened CIA operative (Dave Bautista) who has been demoted and finds himself at the mercy of a precocious 9-year-old girl, named Sophie (Chloe Coleman) where he has been sent undercover begrudgingly to surveil her family. When Sophie discovers hidden cameras in her apartment she uses her tech savviness to locate where the surveillance operation is set. In exchange for not blowing JJ’s cover Sophie convinces him to spend time with her and teach her to be a spy. Despite his reluctance JJ finds he is no match for Sophie’s disarming charm and wit.

Rotten Tomatoes: 47% (Rotten)

Metacritic: 46% (Mixed or Average Reviews)

