Mysteries long buried under ice are revealed in Netflix’s Icelandic sci-fi drama series Katla

Katla is Netflix’s upcoming sci-fi mystery drama series, and its first Icelandic Netflix Original series. It was created by director Baltasar Kormákur and writer Sigurjón Kjartansson, who’ve worked together previously on the highly-regarded Icelandic crime drama Trapped.

For those who don’t know, Katla is a large active volcano in southern Iceland. Its caldera is ten kilometers in diameter and sits buried under ice that’s between two and seven hundred meters thick, and it erupts on average every forty to eighty years. The last few eruptions have been minor, but a major eruption could be catastrophic for the region. The last such, in 1918, caused a massive debris flow that extended the southern coast near the volcano by five kilometers.

It’s with this background in mind that the eight part series establishes the basis for threat to those living in the nearby town of Vik, which is evacuated after an eruption. But for those remaining the volcano isn’t the only threat, as the melting ice is also releasing things that have been frozen in time.

The official plot synopsis is as follows:

One year after the violent eruption of the subglacial volcano Katla, the peace and tranquility in the small town of Vik is dramatically disturbed. As people evacuate the area, the ice near the volcano starts to melt. The few remaining people manage to provide necessary community service and despite its grand location the area turns out somewhat apocalyptic. Mysterious elements, which have been deeply frozen into the glacier from prehistoric times, start to emerge from the melting ice and cause consequences no one could have ever foreseen.

Let’s take a look:

You got me teaser trailer, consider me teased – we don’t see much here but it’s been enough to whet my appetite. All I can say is that the setting is both gorgeous and bleak, and I’m curious to see just what all is coming out of the ice.

What do you think?

Katla will premiere on Netflix on 17 June. It stars Guðrún Ýr Eyfjörð, Íris Tanja Flygenring, Ingvar Sigurðsson, Þorsteinn Bachmann, Sólveig Arnarsdóttir, Guðrún Gísladóttir, Baltasar Breki, Björn Thors, Aliette Opheim, and Valter Skarsgård.

Last Updated: