Netflix cancels The Irregulars after only one season

Sometimes getting some decent reviews and viewer numbers are not enough to keep a series going. Despite having a Rotten Tomatoes score sitting at around 78% and topping the Nielsen streaming chart in the US for a short period of time, Netflix has decided to cancel its supernatural crime drama after just one season and eight episodes according to Deadline.

The show, based on Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s Baker Street Irregulars, was set in London during the Victorian era and starred a group of teenagers working as investigators for Dr. John Watson and Sherlock Holmes. Featuring a fantastic setting, an interesting premise and a vibrant young cast, this was apparently not enough to save the show and even though reviews and initial reception were pretty satisfactory, Netflix couldn’t see a long-term future for it. While the series was good, it wasn’t amazing, which is what is needed these days to stand out from everything else.

Perhaps not helping The Irregulars chances was a reported high production cost to put it all together, combined with its elaborate sets, costumes, and other visual effects. Though considering Netflix has spent far more on many of its shows and isn’t afraid of flashing the chequebook to make a great series, it’s clear they were not impressed enough with the final product from creator Tom Bidwell.

It will be interesting to see if fans can perhaps rally around the show and see it resurrected elsewhere, like what happened to The Expanse which landed up at Amazon, or if the young cast, including Thaddea Graham, McKell David, Jojo Macari, Harrison Osterfield and Darci Shaw are all better off updating up their resume’s and finding work elsewhere.

Last Updated: