Netflix donates R8.3 million towards Covid-19 relief to the local entertainment industry

The fallout from one of the world’s biggest global pandemics, Covid-19, has affected almost every industry around the globe. Outside of tourism, the industry that has probably been affected the most is that of film and entertainment, which have been unable to complete projects, seen massive losses of incomes as theatres around the globe closed and even worse, live theatres productions have been completely devastated in the process.

All this has meant that people have now spent their time watching more of their favourite streaming services, which has seen the value of the likes of Netflix only continue to climb. Thankfully, Netflix is not unaware of the value that entertainers and industry creatives have played in their meteoric rise and have put together a massive global fund worth more than $150 million to try and help out those in need of income during this time.

The company has teamed up with The South African Screen Federation (SASFED), and supported by the Independent Producers Organisation (IPO) to allocate R8.3 million of that money to our own local industry, as reported by Channel24. It is admittedly small fry in comparison to the bigger sum of money Netflix has set aside, but in an industry in urgent need of some form of a cash injection, this money will go a long way to helping those worst affected by the shutdown of theatres and productions. As SASFED executive director, Unathi Malunga, shared:

SASFED is delighted about the announcement that the Netflix Covid-19 Film and Television Relief Fund will provide relief for workers in the screen sector that were not eligible for other available relief funds. The SA economy has been hard-hit by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Netflix fund supporting the local film industry brings hope to struggling industry professionals. We hope other potential partners will follow Netflix’s example and support SASFED’s broader initiatives which offer assistance to industry professionals across the whole value chain – an initiative undertaken by industry, for the industry. SASFED applauds Netflix’ support of the local screen sector during the global crisis

The money will be used to provide a one-time, short-term emergency relief grant to below-the-line workers such as electricians, carpenters, hair-and-makeup artists, drivers, costume designers and many other freelancers who are paid hourly wages and work on a project-to-project basis. Workers will be eligible to apply for the R15 000 one-time benefit.

