Netflix is working on a sequel to Bird Box

Netflix has had some big hits since it revolutionised the way we consume entertainment, but perhaps no movie had a bigger impact on the streaming service than the Sandra Bullock-led Bird Box. Telling the story of Malorie Hayes (Bullock) and her efforts to keep her children safe in a dark future where creatures have the ability to make a person kill themselves if they gaze on them, was certainly an inventive idea. While it was perhaps a bit of a play on The Quiet Place, except with sight over sound, it had great characters and plenty of tense moments that made it excellent in its own right. It also spawned countless memes of its characters blindfolded for the majority of the film, which certainly helped to promote it around the world.

So it shouldn’t be surprising then that Netflix is making a sequel to that film. Bird Box was originally based on a novel of the same name by Josh Malerman and it was Malerman himself who revealed the news to Inverse while promoting the follow-p novel which is scheduled for release on July 21, 2020.

I can’t say much, but I can say that it is in development. Sometimes it’s weird, all this secrecy, but I’m game.

While Netflix themselves have not officially announced anything, it seems clear that they are certainly interested in wanting to make a sequel to one of their biggest hits. The first story stuck pretty closely to the original novel and so it makes sense that they have already been engaging with Malerman about his soon-to-be-released novel so that they can already get the blueprint for the sequel.

As for the new book, while it hasn’t obviously been released yet, the story is set 12 years after the events of the original, with Malorie’s kids being teenagers now. The tagline for the book is apparently “someone very dear to her, someone she believed dead, may be alive.” So make of that what you will. Could we be seeing the return of a character from the first film or perhaps someone new? I guess we will have to wait for later in the month to find out. Perhaps the biggest tease though is that the monsters themselves have “changed into something even more frightening.” I’ll be the first to hazard a guess that we could see the characters wandering around with blindfolds, earplugs and possibly nose plugs as their senses need to be drowned out entirely in this harsh new world.

