Netflix wants to produce the next big film franchise that can take on Star Wars and Harry Potter

It should be obvious based on all the movies that Netflix is willing to bankroll, that the streaming giant really wants to create content that keeps people entertained and subscribed to its streaming service. Netflix is certainly well ahead of the market when it comes to the quantity of original programming that it offers, although its big focus has also been ensuring that it has the quality to match that too, especially on the big-budget movie side of things.

Despite showing some improvement on this front with recent hits like Bird Box, Extraction, The Old Guard, and Oscar-nominated critical darlings like Roma, Marriage Story and The Irishman, Netflix still believes that it has a lot more to offer. In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Netflix’s Head of production Tendo Nagenda revealed that the streaming service is looking to produce the next big family franchise in the same vein as Star Wars or Harry Potter:

We’re looking at big, broad-audience, PG-level adventure films as something that we want to get into. Something along the lines of the first Star Wars, or Harry Potter 1 and 2. A lot of family live action, fantasy, spectacle movies that we think are big and can play great. A Jumanji-type of story. That is the next frontier …We want to encourage great talent to think that way. George Lucas created Star Wars — it wasn’t based on a book. If you have that kind of imagination — like the Wachowskis with The Matrix — we feel like we’re the place to take the chance on those types of innovative ideas and filmmakers.

In the same interview, Nagendra also made mention of how they would love to have more big-name directors like Christopher Nolan and Quentin Tarantino directing movies for them. Those are two directors whose reputation for quality would also be a big draw, though for Nolan, who makes big cinematic spectacles designed for big screens, I’m doubtful he would be interested.

With HBO Max and Disney+ probably having the biggest franchises at the moment, it makes sense for Netflix to look for that next big thing. Looking for it and find it though are two very different things though, but they could always go the Amazon route and fork out a lot of money for an already established franchise like they did for The Lord of the Rings.

Last Updated: