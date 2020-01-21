Netflix to start streaming all Studio Ghibli films from next month – Here’s the release schedule

Here’s some news to brighten up your Janu-worry! As from the beginning of next month, Netflix will begin adding 21 feature films from Japanese animation/anime legends Studio Ghibli. This will be purely for viewers outside of Studio Ghibli’s native Japan as well as the USA and Canada (where HBO Max snapped up the broadcast rights late last year), which means that yes, Netflix SA will have these gems as well.

Founded by Isao Takahata and the iconic Hayao Miyazaki in 1985, Studio Ghibli has produced some of the most beloved and acclaimed animated films of all time. Miyazaki himself has been Studio Ghibli’s most prolific producer/director with his classics earning five Oscar nominations, with his 2001 coming-of-age fantasy film, Spirited Away, winning the top prize of Best Animated Feature (the first and only hand-drawn and non-English film to ever achieve this honour). Six of the ten highest-grossing anime films of all time all come from Studio Ghibli and they have raked in mounds of various animation awards.

Personally, I’ve been a gigantic fan of Studio Ghibli’s work ever since being blown away by Princess Mononoke. Their films have become synonymous with rich and deep storytelling, iconic characters, arresting themes, and a childlike sense of wonder… when they’re not utterly heartbreaking, that is. Some of these classics that will be hitting Netflix include the aforementioned Spirited Away and Princess Mononoke as well as Nausicaa of the Valley of the Wind (Miyazaki’s original film that spawned the studio), My Neighbor Totoro, Howl’s Moving Castle, Kiki’s Delivery Service, When Marnie Was There, and more. Despite having loved their films for all of my adult life, I’ve not seen anywhere nearly as much of them as I would have liked. Now I get to fix that.

And for those of you who missed out on these classics entirely because you don’t like reading subtitles? Well, for the first time ever, all of these films will be dubbed into 20 languages and subtitled into 28. The rollout of the films will be staggered across three months starting on 1 February, which is great as it means I won’t be forgetting about life to binge-watch the entire library in one go! Here’s what will be released when:

1 February 2020:

Castle in the Sky (1986)

My Neighbor Totoro (1988)

Kiki’s Delivery Service (1989)

Only Yesterday (1991)

Porco Rosso (1992)

Ocean Waves (1993)

Tales From Earthsea (2006)

1 March 2020:

Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind (1984)

Princess Mononoke (1997)

My Neighbors the Yamadas (1999)

Spirited Away (2001)

The Cat Returns (2002)

Arrietty (2010)

The Tale of the Princess Kaguya (2013)

1 April 2020:

Pom Poko (1994)

Whisper of the Heart (1995)

Howl’s Moving Castle (2004)

Ponyo on the Cliff By The Sea (2008)

From Up on Poppy Hill (2011)

The Wind Rises (2013)

When Marnie Was There (2014)

